SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oxford Performance Materials (OPM), an industry leader in advanced polymer science and 3D printed orthopedic devices, announced today an agreement with VySpine, LLC of Tallahassee, Florida to develop a new, world-class spinal implant product line utilizing OPM's patented OsteoFab® PEKK technology.
The agreement between the companies enables VySpine to develop new interbody devices and other spinal implants featuring OPM's proprietary 3D printing IP, delivering a proven set of clinical benefits to the surgeon that are unique to the OsteoFab technology: bone like mechanics, bone ongrowth, radiolucency, and antibacterial + antiviral properties, all produced with OPM's (metal and metallosis-free) OXPEKK® material formulation. VySpine will be OEM of the new spinal fusion product line, which will be manufactured exclusively by OPM.
"We are delighted to be making this important announcement with VySpine," said OPM founder & CEO Scott DeFelice. "OPM has a history of developing industry partnerships with companies dedicated to innovative solutions that push medical device technology forward in ways that improve patient outcomes. VySpine clearly fits that mold."
VySpine CEO Tom McLeer responded: "VySpine has been looking for the next big thing in spinal implants for some time. We felt none of the current technology offerings in orthopedics meet all of the clinical and market needs that we had identified as critical to a breakout product. After getting a deep scientific understanding of OPM's product development expertise, we became convinced that their OsteoFab technology and company capabilities were exactly what we have been searching for."
About Oxford Performance Materials, Inc.
Oxford Performance Materials, Inc. was founded in 2000 to exploit and commercialize the world's highest performing thermoplastic, PEKK (poly-ether-ketone-ketone). OPM's Materials business has developed a range of proprietary, patented technologies for the synthesis and modification of a range of PAEK polymers that are sold under its OXPEKK® brand, including coating technologies for a range of industrial and biomedical applications. The Company is a pioneer in 3D printing. OPM's OsteoFab® technology is in commercial production in numerous orthopedic implant applications, including cranial, facial, spinal, and sports medicine devices, and OPM's OXFAB® production parts are designed for highly demanding industrial applications.
About VySpine
VySpine was created through active internal development and the licensing of various proven technologies using innovative materials and designs. This comprehensive line of core spine products and newly developed specialty products allow us to meet the needs of both health care providers and surgeons. The company strives to outpace the competition by collaborating with key spine innovators while providing a flexible, cost-effective approach to spine care. Learn more at vyspine.com.
