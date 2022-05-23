With the modern Ultraviolet (UV) Coating technique used in box printing, OXO Packaging takes a new path toward providing qualitative custom packaging boxes all across the United States.
NEWARK, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Using Ultraviolet coating is a new and remarkably innovative finishing technique in the packaging industry. It adds a sleeker look to the packaging surface using a clear liquid compound.
OXO Packaging, a large-scale Custom Packaging Supplier in the United States, has recently announced that the company has started using the spot UV printing technique to provide a valuable unboxing experience to customers.
Why Prefer Spot UV finishing?
"Of all the benefits of spot UV, I adore the most is the enhanced protection it can provide against moisture, especially when a product is to be shipped across thousands of miles", says the OXO Packaging's Managing Director.
Preventing product from moisture is not the only benefit Spot UV finishing serves. Here are the two benefits of using Spot UV in Custom Boxes with logo.
- Eco-Friendly Finishing: According to the Production Manager of OXO Packaging, "As far as the sustainable packaging components are concerned, people usually doubt its lamination part since it is primarily plastic. However, in the case of UV coating, the liquid film is comparatively more sustainable than conventional lamination."
- Effective Branding at Fingertips: "Using the Spot UV printing technology on product packaging boxes such as custom paper soap boxes assists business in building a lifelong impression on customers, and OXO packaging is right at this track now", says the company's CEO. This might be the most rewarding benefit of Spot UV printed custom boxes, as these boxes help companies brand their products.
Future Prospects
As Spot UV printing on cardboard boxes can lead to unintended burning, companies like OXO Packaging will have to upgrade their printing processes. "Presently, we looking at reducing the obvious barriers in the Spot UV printing process that produce unexpected results", says the company's CEO.
More about OXO Packaging
Based in Newark, California, OXO Packaging provides custom boxes wholesale packaging services across the United States and Canada. Established in 2017, the company manufactures Custom Packaging Boxes for bakeries, cosmetics, electronic accessories, fast food, grocery, jewelry, and many related products.
Contact Information
Email: mailto:sales@oxopackaging.com
Phone: (510) 500 9533
Website: https://oxopackaging.com
Address: 39899 Balentine Drive Suite 200, Newark, CA 94560
Media Contact
Rachel Dexter, OXO Packaging, 1 (510) 500-9533, sales@oxopackaging.com
SOURCE OXO Packaging