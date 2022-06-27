Few businesses, especially technology firms, continue to thrive for a quarter century
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OZ Digital Consulting, Inc. this weekend celebrated a milestone that few firms are fortunate enough to achieve -- its 25th anniversary of helping hundreds of client companies improve performance with advanced technology solutions.
"We are here after 25 years because of our dedicated team," said OZ Co-founder and CEO Amjad Shamim. "They are so amazingly passionate and committed about what we do, it just makes me proud. It's their company and they treat it like their company. I am so humbled that they chose this company and have stayed with us for so long."
OZ, a global technology and business advisory firm providing solutions for the insurance, hospitality, travel, and health sciences industries, is based in Fort Lauderdale, FL, with international offices in South America and Asia.
Industry statistics show that less than 20% of companies survive past 20 years. When Shamim and his brother and co-founder, Asad, sat down one day in 1996 to plot their next venture (at a Waffle House, no less), they had no inkling that their concept would grow from a 1997 start up to a successful global firm with hundreds of employees and satisfied clients.
Since the company's humble beginnings, OZ has consistently focused on providing leading digital solutions and product offerings, and early on became a Microsoft Gold certified partner. OZ quickly found success in a business environment starving for technological advancement. Software and hardware were developing faster than businesses could understand, let alone implement, so they sought the help of a company whose mission is to provide revolutionary technology for clients to access and benefit from.
What has changed, however, is the depth and breadth of offerings OZ provides, including Automation and Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Digital Services and Enterprise Application Automation, and its client base of some of the world's leading brands.
Through it all, said Amjad Shamim, the people and culture of OZ have been the key to the company's success. "We don't micromanage people, we let them do things, and I want people to make mistakes -- not intentionally but so they learn and push themselves. When you do that, you are going to make mistakes, and it is okay to make those mistakes because you are going to learn from them. The people that have been with us, we are here because of them, and I just can't thank them enough."
