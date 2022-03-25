P-Cure in Israel developed a system intended for installations in existing radiation therapy rooms, targeting the largest radiotherapy market of equipment replacement
TEL AVIV, Israel, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- P-Cure Ltd., the provider of the most compact 360° gantry-less adaptive proton therapy system, announced today the opening of a clinical research and training site within its headquarters in Israel. The site is conveniently located in a 20-minute drive from either Tel Aviv or Jerusalem and hosts the world's most compact proton therapy system, which is installed within the footprint of a standard radiotherapy linac vault.
The site is established as a clinical platform of excellence to deliver and develop proton therapy protocols for patients as well as train existing and new customers. This training will enable fast technology adaptation by new treatment providers not familiar with proton therapy.
Located within the P-Cure Research and Development Center, the comprehensive site comprises a fully operational clinically designed proton treatment system, including compact accelerator, a 360° gantry-less treatment room, and access to all treatment and delivery planning – all within the space of existing linac vaults.
"P-Cure has developed a proton therapy system that shifts the paradigm in the ability of oncology centers around the world to be able to offer proton therapy to their patients," says Dr. Sion Koren, Chairman of Medical Physics Association, Israel. "Instead of building a stand-alone facility, a cancer treatment center can expand its treatment options by installating a compact P-Cure Proton Therapy System in already existing linac vault."
"We are excited to open our operational proton therapy site for clinical research and training, as well as for demonstrating the opportunity for oncology centers to expand their cancer fighting potential to include proton therapy. By utilizing the P-Cure system, this would be achieved without the expense of construction, the need for large and expensive equipment, and with the full patient and clinical benefits of treatment in a comfortable, seated position," says Michael Marash, P-Cure CEO. "P-Cure is proud to become a member of the world-wide research community expanding the clinical benefits of proton therapy and demonstrating what is the most cost-effective system available to existing oncology centers."
"P-Cure started by designing a patient-centric image guided adaptive positioning system, now expanding the offer by providing the most compact full proton therapy system that simulates, plans, positions and treats patients with enhanced patient comfort and clinical results, treating all treatment indications with adaptive, personalized proton therapy protocols," Marash said.
Proton therapy has proven its cancer treatment patient protocols since the first hospital-based proton center started treating patients 32 years ago. Specifically, proton therapy is more precise than any other form of radiation. Unlike x-ray treatment, with proton therapy there is small amount of entrance radiation, but virtually none travels beyond the tumor. This benefit of proton therapy results in eliminating many of the harmful side effects of radiation therapy, as well as allowing physicians to safely deliver higher doses of radiation to tumors.
However, even with the clinical benefits of proton therapy, there are only 112 operational centers world-wide. Less than 2% of the patients that can benefit from proton therapy have access to this advanced form of treatment. The limiting factor has been the cost of equipment and construction. The typical total cost of a completed single room center can be more than $50 million. "With a P-Cure center, we eliminate the cost of construction and cutting half a cost of equipment. The compact P-Cure system installed inside existing radiation oncology departments removes the economic barrier to offering more patients the benefits of proton therapy," says Marash.
"A possibility to install proton therapy within existing treatment centers expands for P-Cure a replacement market, making our system competitive and more advantageous to the over 1,000 radiation therapy modalities sold annually. We truly believe that this is a new era of radiation therapy, and a new opportunity for P-Cure to become market leader in providing the most targeted modality to treat cancer with radiation," Marash adds.
About P-Cure:
P-Cure Ltd is a developer and provider of the most compact proton therapy system that can be integrated in any radiation therapy departments and designed to improve clinical outcomes in treating all anatomic areas. This year, P-Cure is expecting to receive FDA and CE approvals to its additional product configurations. The company's headquarters are located in Israel with subsidiaries in the US and China. For more information please visit: http://www.p-cure.com
