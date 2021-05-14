WOODBRIDGE, Conn., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- P2 Science Inc., a green chemistry company, announced that Brian Goodall has joined the company's scientific advisory board.
Goodall has significant global experience in renewable chemicals and energy, as well as catalysis and polymers. Among his recent leadership positions in the field, he served as VP Business Development at Valicor, Chief Technology Officer at Origin Oil and VP Downstream Technology at Sapphire Energy.
"Bringing Brian onto the Scientific Advisory Board is a great opportunity for us to benefit from his incredibly deep expertise and experience in many relevant fields for us," said P2 CEO, Neil Burns. "His experience in building businesses on innovative breakthroughs in areas like polymerization is just what we are looking for as P2 grows"
Goodall has a doctorate in organometallic chemistry from the University of Bristol and held a NATO postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Chicago.
"I am both proud and excited to join the P2 team and eager to contribute to the growth and success of this important green chemistry platform."
Goodall splits his time between Los Angeles and Derbyshire in the UK.
About P2 Science:
P2 Science is a green chemistry company, co-founded by Professor Paul Anastas, head of the Yale Center for Green Chemistry and Green Engineering and Dr Patrick Foley. P2 has developed and patented technologies for converting renewable feedstocks into high-value specialty products. Investors in P2 include BASF Venture Capital, Xeraya Capital, Elm Street Ventures, Connecticut Innovations, Ironwood Capital, HG Ventures and Chanel. The company started up its first manufacturing plant in September of 2018 which produces novel renewable aroma chemicals and cosmetic ingredients. For more information, visit http://www.p2science.com
