WOODBRIDGE, Conn., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- P2 Science Inc., a green chemistry company, today announced that Kari Pekalski has joined the company as Technical Sales Manager.
Pekalski has extensive experience in specialty chemicals sales and product management. She comes to P2 from EMCO where she was responsible for customers and products in personal care, HI&I, paint and coatings, pharma, food, and various other markets.
"Bringing Kari onto the P2 team gives us a much greater capability to service customers and further build sales for our innovative green chemistry products," said P2 CEO, Neil Burns. "She has the skills, experience, and attitude to help us keep pace with a huge and growing interest in our unique chemistry for cosmetics and fragrances."
"Kari's understanding of specialty chemicals, along with her proven track record of achieving sales and being customer-focused, is exactly what P2 needs to continue our growth," added Ryan Cheng, Vice President of Business Development.
Pekalski graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering from The Illinois Institute of Technology, where she specialized in environmental engineering.
"It's great to work in such an exciting and innovative company," said Pekalski. "I'm looking forward to helping bring P2's whole range of new products to more customers."
Pekalski reports to Cheng.
About P2 Science:
P2 Science is a green chemistry company, co-founded by Professor Paul Anastas, head of the Yale Center for Green Chemistry and Green Engineering and Dr. Patrick Foley. P2 has developed and patented technologies for converting renewable feedstocks into high-value specialty products. Investors in P2 include BASF Venture Capital, Xeraya Capital, Elm Street Ventures, Connecticut Innovations, Ironwood Capital, HG Ventures and Chanel. The company started up its first manufacturing plant in September of 2018 which produces novel renewable aroma chemicals and cosmetic ingredients. For more information, visit http://www.p2science.com.
Media Contact
Neil Burns, P2 Science, +1 (732) 688-9585, neil@p2science.com
SOURCE P2 Science