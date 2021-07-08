WOODBRIDGE, Conn., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- P2 Science Inc., a green chemistry company, announced that Vivek Bulbule has joined the company as a process chemist, based at the company's R&D headquarters in Woodbridge, CT.
Bulbule has extensive experience in the fields of chemical process scale-up and optimization. He comes to P2 from Adesis where he was a senior chemist in the areas of process and manufacturing. Bulbule's prior experience includes stints at Nanoviricides, Inc. and Adesis Inc.
"Bringing Vivek onto the P2 team gives us the enhanced capability to move our unique process chemistry from the lab and pilot stage to commercial production," said P2 CEO, Neil Burns. "He has the skills, experience and attitude to help us accelerate our delivery of new high-performing green ingredients to our customers."
Bulbule graduated with a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from The National Chemical Laboratory in Pune, India, and completed post-doctoral work at Kochi and Osaka University, Japan under the Japan Society for Promotion of Science (JSPS) fellowship.
"It's great to work in such an exciting and innovative company said Bulbule. "I'm looking forward to helping commercialize a whole range of new products using world-leading technology."
Bulbule is based at P2's Woodbridge, CT facility and reports to Ted Anastasiou, VP of Research and Development.
About P2 Science:
P2 Science is a green chemistry company, co-founded by Professor Paul Anastas, head of the Yale Center for Green Chemistry and Green Engineering and Dr. Patrick Foley. P2 has developed and patented technologies for converting renewable feedstocks into high-value specialty products. Investors in P2 include BASF Venture Capital, Xeraya Capital, Elm Street Ventures, Connecticut Innovations, Ironwood Capital, HG Ventures and Chanel. The company started up its first manufacturing plant in September of 2018 which produces novel renewable aroma chemicals and cosmetic ingredients. For more information, visit http://www.p2science.com
