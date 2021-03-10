WOODBRIDGE, Conn., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- P2 Science, Inc. (P2) announced today that it has awarded tree certificates to customers purchasing products derived from renewable upcycled forestry feedstocks in 2020. Each certificate confirms the planting of trees in the name of a customer. Trees have been planted in India, Denmark and the United States by P2. Customers benefitting from this first-year program are located around the globe in Europe, Asia, Middle East and the Americas.
"Our customers are very excited by this program as it produces additional tangible benefits for the planet in addition to the products themselves," said Ryan Cheng, VP Business Development of P2. "Our customers also really believe in P2's sustainability mission and they are showing it."
One Tree Planted estimates that a single tree will absorb one ton of CO2 over 40 years after it is planted. Additional information can be found on the company's Plant A Forest webpage (https://p2science.com/plant-a-forest/) and at https://onetreeplanted.org.
P2 Science is a green chemistry company, co-founded by Professor Paul Anastas, head of the Yale Center for Green Chemistry and Green Engineering. P2 has developed and patented technologies for converting renewable feedstocks into high-value specialty products. Investors in P2 include BASF Venture Capital, Xeraya Capital, Elm Street Ventures, Connecticut Innovations, Ironwood Capital, HG Ventures and Chanel. The company started up its first manufacturing plant in September of 2018 which produces novel renewable aroma chemicals and cosmetic ingredients. For more information, visit http://www.p2science.com
