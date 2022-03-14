WOODBRIDGE, Conn., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- P2 Science, Inc. (P2), a green chemistry company, today announced the launch of the first product in the bioderived and patented CitroComplex™ line of high-performance natural oil complexes. CitroComplex Hair™ is designed for use in a very wide range of haircare products and imparts the following benefits: protection from heat and UV damage, hydration and moisture retention, frizz reduction, combability, shine and gloss addition, styling and overall improvements in hair health. Like other P2 products, CitroComplex Hair is built on P2's proprietary green chemistry platform. As such, its supply chain extends back to upcycled forestry by-products from Forest Stewardship Council certified pine trees.
Commercial production of CitroComplex Hair is underway at P2's state-of-the-art green chemistry manufacturing facility in Naugatuck, CT. Samples and product literature are available at the company's website, and CitroComplex Hair can be purchased directly on the company's e-store – also on the website.
"We've been working on this product for many months based on input from thousands of customers and on insights gained from many thousands of hours of our own formulation and consumer test work." said Neil Burns, CEO of P2. "This CitroComplex Hair is, by far, our most ambitious product yet and we can't wait to share it with our customers around the world."
"There's been an overwhelming demand for sustainable haircare ingredients that doesn't compromise on performance," said Ryan Cheng, VP Business Development at P2. "CitroComplex Hair can deliver effectively on both fronts which makes this ingredient very exciting!"
The CitroComplex Hair launch represents the 15th green chemistry-based product to be commercialized by P2 since April of 2020. The CitroComplex product line is part of P2's Plant a Forest initiative, where P2 plants a tree for every kilogram of product sold. Each tree removes about 1 ton of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere during its life.
About P2 Science:
P2 Science is a green chemistry company, co-founded by Professor Paul Anastas, head of the Yale Center for Green Chemistry and Green Engineering. P2 has developed and patented technologies for converting renewable feedstocks into high-value specialty products. Investors in P2 include BASF Venture Capital, Heritage Group Ventures and Chanel. The company started up its first manufacturing plant in September 2018 which produces renewable aroma chemicals and cosmetic ingredients. For more information, visit http://www.p2science.com.
Media Contact
Neil Burns, P2 Science, +1 (732) 688-9585, neil@p2science.com
SOURCE P2 Science