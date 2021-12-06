WOODBRIDGE, Conn., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- P2 Science, Inc. (P2), a green chemistry company, today announced the launch of the first product in the bioderived and patented CitroButter™ line of high-performance cosmetics butters. CitroButter S provides protection and hydration for the skin. In hair applications, CitroButter S provides a barrier to retain moisture and protect against heat, humidity and frizz for a healthier feel and look. Like other P2 products, CItroButter is built on P2's proprietary green chemistry platform. As such, it is derived from upgraded forestry by-products from Forest Stewardship Council certified pine trees.
Commercial production of CitroButter S is underway at P2's state-of-the-art green chemistry manufacturing facility in Naugatuck, CT. Samples and product literature are available at the company's website, and CitroButter S can be purchased directly on the company's e-store – also on the website.
"CitroButter is huge product platform breakthrough, brought to market in record time using our concept to consumer business model," said Neil Burns, CEO of P2. "There are a number of natural butters on the market today, but nothing with multi-product performance anywhere close to that of CitroButter S."
"Our customers are increasingly incorporating sustainable ingredients into their new product developments but have been frustrated by the low performance of existing options." said Ryan Cheng, VP Business Development at P2. "Like our other ingredients, CitroButter S optimizes for performance too!"
The CitroButter S launch represents the 14th green chemistry-based product to be commercialized by P2 since April 2020. The CitroButter product line is part of P2's Plant a Forest initiative, where P2 plants a tree for every kilogram of product sold. Each tree removes about 1 ton of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere during its life.
P2 Science is a green chemistry company, co-founded by Professor Paul Anastas, head of the Yale Center for Green Chemistry and Green Engineering. P2 has developed and patented technologies for converting renewable feedstocks into high-value specialty products. Investors in P2 include BASF Venture Capital, Xeraya Capital, Elm Street Ventures, Connecticut Innovations, Ironwood Capital, HG Ventures and Chanel. The company started up its first manufacturing plant in September 2018 which produces novel renewable aroma chemicals and cosmetic ingredients. For more information, visit http://www.p2science.com.
