WOODBRIDGE, Conn., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- P2 Science, Inc.(P2), a renewable chemistry company, today announced the launch of a brand new, unique, bioderived and patented line of high-performance cosmetics fluids. The new line, trade-named CitroVisc™, is built on the proprietary Citropol® platform. As such, CitroVisc products are derived from upgraded forestry by-products from Forest Stewardship Council certified forests. The CitroVisc line will include fluids with viscosities ranging from 1,000 cPs and up to around 10,000 cPs.
Commercial production of the first product in the line, CitroVisc 1000, a 1,000 cPs fluid, will start soon at P2's state-of-the-art green chemistry manufacturing facility in Naugatuck, CT. Samples and product literature are available now at the company's website, and CitroVisc 1000 can be purchased directly on the company's e-store – also on the website.
"This CitroVisc line is a long-awaited set of ingredients which gives formulators access to a full range of fluids of various viscosities. The products will find immediate application as alternatives to silicones of various viscosities and as novel formulation building blocks in and of themselves," said Neil Burns, CEO of P2. "The development and commercialization of this line took place in record time due to the incredible efforts of our technology and applications teams in response to very strong customer interest."
The Citrovisc 1000 launch represents the 9th green-chemistry based product to be commercialized by P2 since April of this last year.
About P2 Science:
P2 Science is a green chemistry company, co-founded by Professor Paul Anastas, head of the Yale Center for Green Chemistry and Green Engineering. P2 has developed and patented technologies for converting renewable feedstocks into high-value specialty products. Investors in P2 include BASF Venture Capital, Xeraya Capital, Elm Street Ventures, Connecticut Innovations, Ironwood Capital, HG Ventures and Chanel. The company started up its first manufacturing plant in September of 2018 which produces novel renewable aroma chemicals and cosmetic ingredients. For more information, visit http://www.p2science.com
