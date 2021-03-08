WOODBRIDGE, Conn., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- P2 Science, Inc.(P2), a green chemistry company, today announced the launch of the second product in the bioderived and patented CitroVisc™ line of high-performance cosmetics fluids. CitroVisc™5000 is a high gloss polymer with superior velvety skin-feel. Like the other CitroVisc products, 5000 is built on P2's proprietary green chemistry platform. As such, it is derived from upgraded forestry by-products from Forest Stewardship Council certified pine trees. The CitroVisc line will include fluids with viscosities ranging from 1,000 cPs to 10,000 cPs.
Commercial production of CitroVisc 5000 has started at P2's state-of-the-art green chemistry manufacturing facility in Naugatuck, CT. Samples and product literature are available now at the company's website, and CitroVisc 5000 can be purchased directly on the company's e-store – also on the website.
"CitroVisc 5000 is a hugely useful and flexible product which we have brought to market in record time in response to massive customer demand," said Neil Burns, CEO of P2. "Customers will love this product for its performance and appreciate it for its 100% bioderived composition."
"Our customers are demanding high-performing and sustainable ingredients to make innovative beauty products. We are so happy to bring them CitroVisc 5000 to meet their needs," said Ryan Cheng, VP Business Development at P2.
The Citrovisc 5000 launch represents the 10th green-chemistry based product to be commercialized by P2 since April of last year. The CitroVisc product line, along with Citropol® and Citrolatum™ products, will also fall under P2's Plant a Forest initiative, where P2 plants a tree for every kilogram of product sold. Each tree removes about 1 ton of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere during its life.
About P2 Science:
P2 Science is a green chemistry company, co-founded by Professor Paul Anastas, head of the Yale Center for Green Chemistry and Green Engineering. P2 has developed and patented technologies for converting renewable feedstocks into high-value specialty products. Investors in P2 include BASF Venture Capital, Xeraya Capital, Elm Street Ventures, Connectic ut Innovations, Ironwood Capital, HG Ventures and Chanel. The company started up its first manufacturing plant in September of 2018 which produces novel renewable aroma chemicals and cosmetic ingredients. For more information, visit http://www.p2science.com
