WOODBRIDGE, Conn., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- P2 Science, Inc. (P2), a green chemistry company, today announced the launch of the third product in the bioderived and patented CitroVisc™ line of high-performance cosmetics fluids. CitroVisc™10K imparts emollience and reduces tackiness on both skin and hair. Like the other CitroVisc products, 10K is built on P2's proprietary green chemistry platform. As such, it is derived from upgraded forestry by-products from Forest Stewardship Council certified pine trees. The CitroVisc line now includes fluids with viscosities of 1,000 cPs, 5,000 cPs and 10,000 cPs.
Commercial production of CitroVisc 10K is underway at P2's state-of-the-art green chemistry manufacturing facility in Naugatuck, CT. Samples and product literature are available at the company's website, and CitroVisc 10K can be purchased directly on the company's e-store – also on the website.
"CitroVisc 10K is another silicone alternative breakthrough, brought to market in record time," said Neil Burns, CEO of P2. "Customers will love this product for many reasons including its superior hydration effects and of course its 100% bioderived composition."
"Our customers are demanding high-performing and sustainable ingredients to make innovative beauty products. We are so happy to bring them CitroVisc 10K to meet even more of their needs," said Ryan Cheng, VP Business Development at P2.
The Citrovisc 10K launch represents the 11th green-chemistry based product to be commercialized by P2 since April 2020. The CitroVisc product line, along with Citropol® and Citrolatum™ products, will also fall under P2's Plant a Forest initiative, where P2 plants a tree for every kilogram of product sold. Each tree removes about 1 ton of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere during its life.
About P2 Science:
P2 Science is a green chemistry company, co-founded by Professor Paul Anastas, head of the Yale Center for Green Chemistry and Green Engineering. P2 has developed and patented technologies for converting renewable feedstocks into high-value specialty products. Investors in P2 include BASF Venture Capital, Xeraya Capital, Elm Street Ventures, Connecticut Innovations, Ironwood Capital, HG Ventures and Chanel. The company started up its first manufacturing plant in September 2018 which produces novel renewable aroma chemicals and cosmetic ingredients. For more information, visit http://www.p2science.com
