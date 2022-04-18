The Company Receives the Bronze BSB Innovation Award in the Cosmetics/ Raw Materials/ Functionals and Recipients Category
WOODBRIDGE, Conn., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- P2 Science Inc., a green chemistry company, is proud to announce that the company has won 3rd place in a very competitive Cosmetics Raw Materials Category of the innovation awards managed by Beratungs- und Servicebüro (BSB) of Germany.
The BSB awards are in their 20th year and are highly sought after by members of the cosmetics industry. Among the aims of the awards are "to promote the global dissemination of up-to-date knowledge," according to Dr. Jan Riedel, BSB founder.
The Citropol® range of superior performing silicone and petrochemical alternatives from P2 Science was introduced to the global market in April of 2020. This patented biorenewable, biodegradable and biocompatible range of ingredients delivers strong differentiating performance in both skincare and haircare products. The BSB awards application for Citropol was made by P2 in collaboration with Connect Chemicals, P2's Citropol distributor in Germany and Italy.
About P2 Science:
P2 Science is a green chemistry company, co-founded by Professor Paul Anastas, head of the Yale Center for Green Chemistry and Green Engineering and Dr. Patrick Foley. P2 has developed and patented technologies for converting renewable feedstocks into high-value specialty products. Investors in P2 include BASF Venture Capital, Xeraya Capital, Elm Street Ventures, Connecticut Innovations, Ironwood Capital, HG Ventures and Chanel. The company started up its first manufacturing plant in September of 2018 which produces novel renewable aroma chemicals and cosmetic ingredients. For more information, visit http://www.p2science.com.
Media Contact
Neil Burns, P2 Science, +1 (732) 688-9585, neil@p2science.com
SOURCE P2 Science