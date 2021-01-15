PITTSBURGH, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PAAS, the global leader in technology spend analytics, is pleased to introduce "Benchmark by PAAS," a new subscription service offering. This option enhances the company's subscription portfolio, which is created for companies of all industries and sizes who are looking specifically for insights that help reduce technology cost on OpEx and CapEx investments.
"When you have only your own data to compare with a supplier offer, you'll never know if you're receiving the best terms and pricing," said Russ Ross, PAAS Senior Vice President of Strategy. "Through our new 'Benchmark by PAAS' option, our clients can pursue immediate value because we deliver focused, actionable insights for a specific supplier based upon actual benchmark data within 24 to 48 hours."
PAAS aggregates more than 5,000 unique technology suppliers and over 150 million anonymized data points in its proprietary spend analytics platform, PAAS360, which is built upon state-of-the-art Oracle Cloud infrastructure. PAAS uses this actual data, (not survey data), to benchmark more than 450 line items and produce a comprehensive variance and analysis of client pricing and terms.
"Technology is the fastest-growing category of indirect spend, and therefore, the most significant opportunity for savings," said Eric Cunningham, PAAS CEO and Chief Customer Officer. "This new option allows a company of any size to immediately identify those opportunities, reduce their cost, and accelerate the procurement lifecycle."
The new Benchmark by PAAS service is available to purchase for a single supplier agreement or as a subscription for access to multiple or unlimited agreements. PAAS offers diverse alternative subscription services and options that leverage their data analytics and procurement experts for negotiation coaching and assistance. Visit paasadvisors.com to request a benchmark analysis or consultation regarding their entire portfolio of services and a platform demonstration.
PAAS is the global leader in technology spend analytics. Their technology procurement experts have negotiated more than $20 billion in technology agreements, resulting in a 15-30% reduction in technology costs. PAAS combines insights from PAAS360, their proprietary benchmarking platform, with access to an unrivaled executive-level supplier network to deliver optimal pricing and terms and a guarantee of five times ROI.
