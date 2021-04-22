SURREY, British Columbia, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With decades of experience in valving technology and electronics, Pacbrake introduces its first-ever Electronic Air Shut-Off Valve, commonly known as Electronic Positive Air Shutdown (E-PAS). These valves are specially designed for Ford, Dodge, GMC, Chevrolet pick-up trucks as well as Mercedes Sprinter Vans.
Diesel engine runaway is real and can happen whenever a diesel engine sucks inflammable particles, such as gas and oil vapors in the air – or even grain dust. A positive air shut-off valve is used as a safety device to prevent this condition.
PowerHalt – Air Intake Emergency Shut off valve by Pacbrake will starve the engine of air: safely and effectively shutting it down. PH+ PowerHalt Electronic shut-off valve controls the electronic throttle body in the intake manifold found on most late model diesel engines and will close off the air supply in emergency situations, thus protecting the crew and the equipment.
Each PowerHalt PH+ kit is specifically designed with prebuilt custom harnesses. These harnesses and factory connectors allow for a plug and play install that can be completed with basic tools in less than 60 minutes. Additionally, this kit is extremely convenient for those with leased trucks as it can be removed without any hassle.
The PowerHalt PH+ controllers have an IP67 waterproof rating and are designed to provide the ability of changing between multiple built-in shut-off speeds. They are also designed to automatically reset after a shutdown and additionally come with an in-cab switch as part of the kit that helps provide manual shutdown for those needing it. Interestingly, the kits can used for truck security by setting a low trip speed.
The PowerHalt PH+ kits come complete with everything required for a quick and effortless install – PH+ Controller, Power/Switch Harness, Custom Harness, Toggle Switch Assembly, and related accessories.
About Pacbrake
Pacbrake brings forward vast expertise to its PowerHalt shut-off valve product line from over 60 years of valving experience and millions of valves in service to-date. Current with today's standards, Pacbrake develops valves that push the limits on environments, temperatures, torques and control strategies. One such product is PowerHalt Air Intake Shut-Off Valves that provide a complete air intake shutdown system, preventing catastrophic damage to equipment and personnel during a diesel engine runaway.
