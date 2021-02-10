MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pace Environmental Sciences, a Division of Pace Analytical® Services, LLC, and a preferred provider of in-lab, mobile, and emergency onsite specialty-contaminant and regulatory testing and analysis services, today announced it has been honored with a 2020 EBJ Business Achievement Award. Pace is being honored with the New Practice Area Award for its COVID-19 Wastewater Surveillance Testing Service.
Pace Environmental Sciences partnered with Pace Life Sciences, a separate Division of Pace Analytical® Services, to quickly build the technology to quantify levels of RNA fragments (infections) in wastewater streams. "The collaborative effort across our organization allowed us to develop this service for commercial use in just 8 weeks", notes Johnny Mitchell, Vice President of Operations, Pace Analytical® National Center for Testing and Innovation. "We knew it would be critical for communities and business populations to get data they could take early action on. That's why collecting data you can quantify over time is important; the ability to track increases in RNA levels before typical human testing results are received gives our customers valuable time to prepare." Pace customers using this service include wastewater treatment facilities, Universities, prisons, industry, manufacturers, and more. Most are monitoring results weekly from multiple wastewater streams to determine locations of increased infections, to detect asymptomatic cases, and to alert the community and public health officials on trends.
Environmental Business Journal® (EBJ), is a business research publication that has provided strategic business intelligence to the environmental industry since 1988. "2020 was certainly an exceptional year for our society, the economy, and the environmental industry," said Grant Ferrier, president of Environmental Business International Inc. (EBI, Inc.), and editor of Environmental Business Journal. "Unique enough that we added two major categories to the EBJ Awards: COVID Resilience that recognizes companies that adapted to work-at-home, travel, field services, and other restrictions, as well as rapidly changing client needs; and COVID Response that recognizes companies that developed or accelerated new business initiatives, innovations, and entire business units to support the environment, and health and safety needs of their diverse client sectors."
The EBJ Business Achievement Awards customarily recognize business performance in conventional metrics like revenue growth, M&A, exceptional projects, technology development and deployment in the field, and advances in information and digital technology, and these categories are well represented in 2020.
The 2020 EBJ awards will be presented at a virtual Zoom ceremony on February 11th and 12th, 2021. Registration is free to the entire environmental industry community.
Pace Analytical® is a portfolio company of Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.
About Pace Analytical®
Pace Analytical® Services, LLC makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, we have been the trusted source for quality environmental and life sciences lab testing and analysis and the resource for scientific lab staffing, regulatory, and equipment services. Our work is done in partnership with our clients by providing the science and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. Pace delivers science better to businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more through the largest, American-owned, and nationally certified laboratory network. Science matters at PACELABS.com
