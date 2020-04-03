COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacer, the world's most downloaded daily activity tracking app for iOS and Android, announced its April challenges designed to help anyone anywhere stay fit. With challenges designed for everyone from walkers to runners to cyclists, the Pacer Pedometer app is easy to use for those who want to stay fit during the coronavirus quarantine.
"With the COVID-19 pandemic currently sweeping the world, many people are now staying home, either by choice or by government order," said Michael Caldwell, Co-Founder, Pacer. "This can make finding ways to stay healthy and fit more challenging. If your gym is closed or you're self-quarantining at home, how do you exercise? Pacer is here to help."
Fresh air and exercise are important to both physical and mental health. Jogging, hiking, walking and cycling are all beneficial forms of exercise that can be practiced at a distance of at least six feet/two meters apart, the amount of space recommended to follow the social distancing guidelines many health experts are issuing.
Pacer can help by tracking your steps, distance, calories burned and more. If you're not allowed to go outside, Pacer can help by tracking your walking or running on a treadmill. In addition, you can follow guided video workouts and fitness goal programs.
Pacer also has monthly global challenges to help encourage people to increase their steps. The April Steps Challenge encourages participants to take 10,000 steps per day, while the Distance Challenge compares your overall distance traveled. You can also join weekly 5K Challenges.
As many people have been asked to work from home, another element of Pacer that can be helpful is the community aspect. Utilizing the Pacer Groups feature, Pacer users can find nearby Groups that they can connect to and interact with, or create their own Group and invite others, helping them feel less isolated.
To download Pacer, visit the App Store or Google Play.
About Pacer Pedometer
Pacer is a powerful but simple fitness app that allows anyone to start getting fit right away. Unlike other apps that require pairing with a wearable device, Pacer runs directly on any smartphone with no need for expensive hardware or extra hassle. Pacer offers an intuitive data interface and guided workout plans. Designed for regular people who want to get more active and healthy, users come from varying levels of fitness. Users get inspiration, support and competition from massive global online events, tens of thousands of location-based groups, and lively community feeds.