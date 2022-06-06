Pacific Shore Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacific Shore Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Pacific Shore Real Estate's savvy, client-focused services are powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Ryan Stevens has influenced the Bakersfield real estate industry as a broker associate since 2012. The business mogul boasts a consistent spot in the top 5% of leading agents in Kern County and over $14 million in sales in the past year alone. As a home flipper who grew up in the industry, Ryan understands the value of the trade. He has a genuine passion for helping others reach success now and for years to come, whether through investments or the simple joy of discovering their dream home.
Pacific Shore Real Estate assists buyers, sellers, and wealth builders in Bakersfield to successfully close deals at competitive prices. Whether upgrading, downsizing, flipping, or building, Pacific Shore Real Estate's experienced agents work diligently by each client's side to ensure they reach their goals.
"My father founded Pacific Shore Mortgage as a family-run mortgage business in 1997 and, from its success, started Pacific Shore Real Estate. As a leading broker associate since 2012, it was time to take the next step, and in 2018, I took over as the managing broker," Stevens said. "I'm proud to guide Pacific Shore Real Estate by treating my clients as I would my own family — because, at Pacific Shore, everyone is family."
Partnering with Side will ensure Pacific Shore Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Pacific Shore Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Pacific Shore Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"I'm thrilled to build a community network of like-minded agents and lifelong clients and friends," Stevens said. "While Side's team of skilled professionals handles the marketing, technology, administrative, and legal services, the Pacific Shore team remains fully available to meet clients' rising needs."
About Pacific Shore Real Estate
Pacific Shore Real Estate provides personalized service to buyers, sellers, and wealth builders in Bakersfield, California. A family-run business since its inception in 1997, Pacific Shore Real Estate elevates the local real estate market with assertive negotiation tactics, innovative business strategies, and unrivaled client commitment. For more information, visit http://www.pacificshorerealestate.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
