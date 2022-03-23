SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pack, the low-code front-end platform for headless commerce trusted by direct-to-consumer (DTC) and omnichannel brands, raised $3 million in an oversubscribed seed round led by Alpaca. Additional participation came from Anthemis Group, Anorak, Space Station, Anti-Fund, SuperAngel.Fund (Ben Zises), Irrvrnt VC, and Mana Ventures. Pack will use the funding to further develop its front-end platform and expand its partnerships, engineering, sales, and marketing teams.
Angel investors who contributed to Pack's funding round include Dylan Whitman, Kyle Widrick, Blake Pinsker, Steven Borelli, Jake Kassan, Nick Guillen, Nick Ajluni, Geoffroy Woo, Andrew Gluck, and others.
"Building headless storefronts from scratch was capital and resource-intensive for brands," said Cory Cummings, CEO and Co-founder of Pack. "Over the years we have been building tools for developers and marketers that make these storefronts easy to implement and manage. This capital will accelerate the delivery of our low-code platform to allow brands, agencies, and freelancers to build powerful front-ends that allow brands to communicate with their customers."
The round comes after the bootstrapped startup grew year-over-year revenue by more than 100 percent for the last two consecutive years.
"I wanted to jump into the headless space, but I wasn't excited about anything that I was seeing for the longest time," said Aubrie Pagano, General Partner at Alpaca and eCommerce veteran. "It was a lot of smoke and mirrors. But when I came across Pack, it was a platform that I wished I had when I was growing my brand and it was clear the team had a roadmap that was going to win."
Cuts Founder and CEO Steven Borrelli explained, "I can not express enough the value of having Pack as a partner to power our headless infrastructure. The day we partnered with them is the day we officially became a real eCommerce brand. Great platform. Great people. Top talent. Amazing work."
Pack's platform simplifies and de-risks headless commerce for merchants by providing an end-to-end infrastructure to help them create and control unique customer experiences in a low-code environment while integrating with existing backend commerce tools. Ecommerce agencies signed up to create headless storefronts for brands on Pack's platform including eHouse Studio, Corra, and Coldsmoke Creative. Prima, Liquid-I.V., and Beekeeper's Naturals recently chose Pack to launch their headless storefront experiences.
Solving Pain Points Pack's Team Felt For Years
In late 2021, Pack released their Product Groupings and Product Bundling feature that allows brands to have more control over their product merchandising strategy without having to re-architect their backend data. These features are all accessible through the Pack API and pre-integrated into the platform's page builder to allow merchant agility and development flexibility.
Pack is a low-code front-end platform for headless commerce, giving merchants Cuts Clothing, Liquid-I.V., Truff, and others the freedom to build and manage flexible storefronts without dev teams. Headquartered in San Diego, Pack offers DTC and omnichannel brands a low-code platform that helps close the developer talent gap. To learn more, visit http://www.packdigital.com and follow Pack on LinkedIn.
Alpaca is a multi-stage venture capital firm led by former founders who invest at the intersection of the digital and physical worlds. We're an all-grit, no B.S. team that operates with an entrepreneurial mindset. We share our opinions, take a methodical and detailed approach to deal diligence and ultimately win and lose together with a One Herd mentality. We drive deal flow through intentional, thesis-driven investing rooted in deep research conducted by our team, helmed by General Partners Ryan Freedman, David Goldberg and Aubrie Pagano. Founded in 2013 (fka Corigin Ventures), we invest in sectors we know best across the U.S. and Canada, including Proptech, Consumer, Web3, Commerce Enablement, Supply Chain, FinTech, and Marketplaces. For more information, visit http://www.alpaca.vc.
