KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New to Packline Materials Handling and Ultrasource LLC, the roll handling equipment with roll ejector mechanism was designed in response to a customer requirement to handle heavy rolls of film or foil with a large core diameter of 6 inches. Designed for the food and pharmaceutical industries, this bespoke handling solution lifts and transports the rolls from the pallet to the packaging or processing machine, where the rolls are ejected by means of an 'push' mechanism eliminating the need for any manual handling.
This Vertical Spindle attachment with roll ejector mechanism is designed for the lifting, rotation and handling of heavy rolls which have a large core diameter of 6 inches (152mm).
The attachment is equipped with a geared lever roll ejector or 'push device' to allow the operator to easily eject the rolls from the Vertical Spindle Attachment using the geared lever system, removing the need for manual handling.
This mechanical geared roll ejection solution enables heavy rolls to be 'pushed' from the mandrel to the processing or packaging machine, eliminating any requirement for operator manual handling.
The attachment has a gearbox with manual handwheel for the rotation of the rolls to and from the vertical to horizontal orientations and a further handwheel provides the reel gripping and release actions. The rolls are securely gripped by the core. This mechanism has a torque limiter fitted so that the clamping fingers do not over or under tighten.
A third handwheel is used to eject the rolls from the attachment and transfer them smoothly onto the shaft of the packaging machine.
These features combine to make quick, easy, and simple transfers with minimal operator effort which means that the rolls can be handled surely and safely with minimum effort and complete confidence.
It is very easy to use which provides a simple and safe action and is entirely suitable for the pharmaceutical and food industries and similar hygienic applications.
Suitable for rolls of film, foil, paper and various packaging materials, this attachment is backed up by a full bespoke design service so ensuring that the right solution can be made to suit most requirements.
All Packline attachments are fully interchangeable and can be easily fitted or removed from any model of 'Compac' lifting machine that is fitted with the quick release system.
This attachment is also available with a powered roll rotation.
This lifting equipment has a 496lbs (225kg) maximum capacity, although larger capacities and to suit other types and styles of rolls with their materials may be available on request.
This stainless-steel roll lifting machine is suitable for use in the following industries:
- Food
- Drinks and Beverages
- Dairy
- Pharmaceutical
- Medical
- Chemical
- FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)
- Printing and Labeling
The purpose-designed compact framework, positioning of handlebars and addition of an optional remote-control device provide improved manoeuvrability and ease of use for the operator.
The small footprint makes this roll handling equipment highly manoeuvrable and a natural choice for today's narrow production lines and demanding lifting requirements.
For further information on this roll lifter, or the full range of lifting and handling equipment, please contact Packline Materials Handling, or contact Ultrasource LLC in the USA for more information on the 'EZ Lift'.
Packline Ltd
Unit 28
Newtown Business Park
Ringwood Road
Poole, Dorset
BH12 3LL, UK
USA Distributor:
Ultrasource USA LLC
1414 West 29th Street
Kansas City, MO 64108-3604
(O): 816.360.2034 | Ext 2034
https://www.ultrasourceusa.com/ez-lift-film-roll-material-handling-equipment.html
For a full list of worldwide distributors please visit Packline's website.
Media Contact
Paul Winter, Packline Materials Handling, +44 1202307700, teresa@packline.co.uk
SOURCE Packline Materials Handling