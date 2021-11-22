KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New to Packline Materials Handling and Ultrasource LLC, the bespoke cradle attachment was designed to handle very long rolls of foil and film onto a high loading point on the processing machinery. This roll handling solution is suitable for clean room high care environments such as the food, drinks, pharmaceutical and packaging industries.
This Cradle Attachment was designed in response to a customer requirement in the food industry to handle a range of longer rolls of film lying horizontally on a pallet and transfer the rolls to a high load point on the processing machinery.
The cradle attachment has been extended to incorporate the wider rolls. The wider cradle attachment is designed to handle rolls from 15.2 inches (388mm) to 33.5 inches (851mm) width and 11.7 inches (298mm) diameter.
In addition, a taller lifter frame ensures that the rolls can be raised to an increased lift height of 86.6 inches (2200mm) to access a high load point on the packaging machine.
The wider cradle attachment picks up the long rolls and the taller lifter frame loads them onto the higher position on the packaging machine feed.
The cradle attachment lifts the rolls horizontally from the pallet via the roll's core, using a mandrel.
This model has electric powered lift and lower functions to lift the rolls from the pallet, and then transfer to the processing machinery.
This handling solution is suitable for the food and drinks industry and other hygienic clean room applications.
Specifications:
- Lifting Capacity: 112lbs / 51kg (higher capacities available on request).
- Reel Length: 15.2 - 33.5 inches (388-851mm)
- Reel Diameter: 11.7 inches (298mm)
- Lift Height: 86.6 inches (2200mm)
The attachment has been designed to provide strength, durability as well as improved wear resistance and enhanced ease of use which provides a simple and safe action.
This handling solution is suitable for the food industry and other hygienic applications.
Furthermore, it is backed up by a full bespoke design service so ensuring that the right solution can be made to suit most rolls.
All Packline attachments are fully interchangeable and can be easily fitted or removed from any model of Compac lifting machine that is fitted with the quick release system.
This stainless-steel roll lifting machine is suitable for use in the following industries:
- Food
- Drinks and Beverages
- Dairy
- Pharmaceutical
- Medical
- Chemical
- FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)
- Printing and Labeling
The purpose-designed compact framework, positioning of handlebars and addition of an optional remote-control device provide improved manoeuvrability and ease of use for the operator.
The small footprint makes this roll handling equipment highly manoeuvrable and a natural choice for today's narrow production lines and demanding lifting requirements.
For further information on this roll lifter, or the full range of lifting and handling equipment, please contact Packline Materials Handling, or contact Ultrasource LLC in the USA for more information on the 'EZ Lift'.
