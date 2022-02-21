KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New to Packline Materials Handling and Ultrasource LLC, the bespoke stainless roll handling equipment with rollers and side shift mechanism was designed in response to a customer requirement in the food processing industry to precisely access and lift heavy rolls across the width of a pallet and easily load and unload the rolls onto and off the lifting machine. This roll handling solution is suitable for clean room high care environments such as the food, drinks, pharmaceutical and packaging industries.
A linear side-shift facility enables the operator to access the rolls across the width of the pallet.
The vertical spindle attachment is mounted to a second carriage with the linear side-shift, rather than fixed and central to the lifter as in a standard attachment. A mechanical geared rotation mechanism moves the boom attachment to the left or right.
A bespoke indexing facility enables the single spindle to shift sideways left or right to fixed positions. The left or right-side shift mechanism allows to operator to move the attachment to multiple positions, ensuring that the boom vertical spindle attachment and rolls are aligned for loading of the rolls on to the attachment, across the width of the pallet.
Rollers along the length of the vertical spindle attachment facilitate easy transfer of the heavy rolls onto and from the lifting machine.
The rollers assist the operator in loading and unloading the heavy rolls from the lifting attachment to the mandrel on the packaging machine. This reduces the requirement for operator manual handling.
The rolls are lifted by their core from the pallet in the horizontal position. The rolls are then transported horizontally to the processing machinery.
This Single Spindle is suitable for handling heavy rolls of film, foil and paper.
The attachment has a maximum capacity of up to 661lbs / 300kg, however higher rated models may be available on request.
The machine and its attachment are entirely suitable for the food and pharmaceutical industries and other hygienic applications.
The attachment is backed up by a full bespoke design service so ensuring that the right solution can be made to suit most lifting requirements.
All Packline attachments are fully interchangeable and can be easily fitted or removed from any model of Compac lifting machine that is fitted with the attachment quick release system.
The attachment has been designed to provide strength, durability as well as improved wear resistance and enhanced ease of use which provides a simple and safe action.
This stainless-steel roll lifting machine is suitable for use in the following industries:
- Food
- Drinks and Beverages
- Dairy
- Pharmaceutical
- Medical
- Chemical
- FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)
- Printing and Labeling
The purpose-designed compact framework, positioning of handlebars and addition of an optional remote-control device provide improved manoeuvrability and ease of use for the operator.
The small footprint makes this roll handling equipment highly manoeuvrable and a natural choice for today's narrow production lines and demanding lifting requirements.
For further information on this roll lifter, or the full range of lifting and handling equipment, please contact Packline Materials Handling, or contact Ultrasource LLC in the USA for more information on the 'EZ Lift'.
Packline Ltd
Unit 28
Newtown Business Park
Ringwood Road
Poole, Dorset
BH12 3LL, UK
USA Distributor:
Ultrasource USA LLC
1414 West 29th Street
Kansas City, MO 64108-3604
(O): 816.360.2034 | Ext 2034
https://www.ultrasourceusa.com/ez-lift-film-roll-material-handling-equipment.html
For a full list of worldwide distributors please visit Packline's website.
