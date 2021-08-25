SEATTLE, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacvue, a leading enterprise platform for brands, sellers, and agencies to manage eCommerce advertising, today announced their partnership with eBay Ads. Pacvue's SaaS tool suite will enable advertisers with programmatic bidding, analytics, and automation on the eBay marketplace.
eBay is a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world. The accessibility and wide coverage of the eBay marketplace makes it a valuable channel for advertisers of all sizes to reach new customers and win more business.
Advertisers can now use Pacvue to programmatically manage advertising campaigns on eBay to lower costs, grow share of voice, and increase sales. eBay Promoted Listings campaigns are a cost-per-sale ad model, enabling advertisers to maximize product visibility across the eBay marketplace. Promoted Listings Advanced (Beta) is a cost-per-click ad model that allows advertisers to bid for coveted top-of-search placements. Pacvue's platform provides intelligent automation, optimized keyword bidding, and robust reporting tools to succeed with both campaign types.
"We're thrilled to welcome Pacvue as an eBay Ads partner, and we look forward to the innovation and expertise Pacvue brings to our advertisers. Together, eBay and Pacvue will unlock new opportunities for sellers to reach their customers, grow their business, and increase sales," said Elisabeth Rommel, GM NA Advertising at eBay Ads.
"eBay Ads is an important marketplace advertising channel to reach a diverse set of consumers for our clients' businesses. At Molzi, we're excited to see the innovation that Pacvue will bring to eBay Ads and look forward to helping sellers scale their businesses on the platform," said David Bradley, Head of Advertising at Molzi.
Built by eCommerce veterans, and supported by an expert team of practitioners dedicated to guiding eCommerce advertisers through new ad strategies, Pacvue is uniquely positioned to help brands take advantage of the eBay marketplace. Combining the successful approaches from Pacvue's prior marketplace integrations, Pacvue's eBay platform features:
- Fully Customizable Dashboards: Collect all campaign metrics in a robust and flexible dashboard which can be customized to focus on specific KPIs, such as Return on Ad Sales, Cost-per-Click, and more.
- Detailed Reporting and Insights: Gain insights and competitive intelligence not offered anywhere else, along with scheduled reports, keyword research, and performance data grouped by product, keyword, campaign, and more.
- AI-based Optimization Tools: Save time without sacrificing performance with intelligent automation tools, AI-powered optimization, daypart capabilities, and bulk operations.
Expanding upon the retail media marketplaces that Pacvue already serves, including Amazon, Walmart, Instacart, and Target, the integration with eBay Ads supports Pacvue's vision of providing a holistic solution for advertising, marketing automation, and retail intelligence to help brands win across eCommerce platforms.
"No matter where customers choose to shop, retail media is an essential component of a robust eCommerce marketplace strategy," said Melissa Burdick, President of Pacvue. "We're excited to partner with eBay Ads to provide actionable data, precise automation tools, and unified retail media reporting that advertisers can use to win on the marketplace."
About Pacvue
Headquartered in Seattle, Pacvue is the enterprise platform for brands, sellers, and agencies to manage their eCommerce advertising. Combining the power of holistic performance data with the tools needed to take recommended actions, marketers use Pacvue to programmatically manage their campaigns on Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and other marketplaces in order to lower costs, grow share of voice, and increase sales. Supported by the expertise of eCommerce veterans, Pacvue is the leader in competitive insights, flexible reporting, and intelligent automation, and is consistently first-to-market, empowering marketers to win in the future of eCommerce. For more information, visit http://www.Pacvue.com.
Media Contact
Scott Samson, SamsonPR, +1 (415) 781-9005, scott@samsonpr.com
SOURCE Pacvue