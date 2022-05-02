The awards highlight Pacvue's impressive growth trajectory and innovative leadership
SEATTLE, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacvue, an enterprise-grade marketplace advertising, sales and intelligence software suite, today announced the company won three Stevie® Awards from the 2022 American Business Awards:
- Co-Founder and President Melissa Burdick Entrepreneur of the Year Gold Winner - Computer Software - Up to 500 Employees
- Company of the Year Bronze Winner - Computer Software - Medium
- Achievement in Growth Bronze Winner
"We are incredibly humbled to have received three awards for our work in the industry. We have put many long hours into growing our business, while maintaining our commitment to customer and employee care, over the past few years," said Melissa Burdick, co-founder and president, Pacvue. "It is always encouraging to see the tangible ways in which our work affects our community."
More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Some of their comments about Pacvue include:
"Melissa has taken Pacvue on a great growth trajectory. With her knowledge in advertising and marketing, she is positioning the company to be a leader in its segment. She really deserves this award."
"A bootstrapped company that gets acquired for nine figures is definitely something unique. It feels like the founder had a very clear idea of what they wanted to achieve and also had the right capabilities to execute on that vision. Tripling revenue every year is not easy and it's great to see that you were able to do this sustainably over multiple years. It's sad that in a market fueled by VC investment, these kinds of stories don't see the light of day. More people need to hear about such companies."
"Excellent story with great value to customers."
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.
More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.
"We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.
About Pacvue: Headquartered in Seattle, Pacvue is the enterprise software suite for eCommerce advertising, sales and intelligence. Combining unified retail analytics with the tools needed to take recommended actions, brands and sellers use Pacvue to grow their business across Amazon, Walmart, Instacart and other marketplaces. Supported by the expertise of eCommerce veterans, Pacvue empowers teams to win in the future of eCommerce. For more information, visit:
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
