NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Padverb LLC, a leading interview podcast & audio platform, and Byron Scott, NBA legend and host of the new "Off the Dribble" podcast today announced a content collaboration partnership. Padverb LLC will feature Byron Scott in its inaugural "Featured Interviews" section.
"In line with our company's vision to bring new ideas to the world through interviews, Padverb is thrilled to feature Byron Scott's new interview show with multiple accomplished guests in sports, music, and politics," said Padverb CEO Anna Haskell.
"Byron Scott is excited to partner with Padverb to promote his new 'Off the Dribble' podcast," said Cody Wallace, producer of the show.
About 'Off the Dribble', the Byron Scott Podcast
'Off the Dribble' features Byron Scott, a 3 time NBA champion with the 'Showtime' Los Angeles Lakers, who played with Magic Johnson, Kareen Abdul Jabbar, and other Lakers greats. Byron was later the Head Coach for the Lakers and coached during the final season of Kobe Bryant's career. He was also chosen as NBA Head Coach of the Year. For additional information, please visit http://www.byronscottpodcast.com. For media inquiries, please contact Cody Wallace at cody@byronscottpodcast.com.
About Padverb LLC
Padverb is an AI-powered social audio interview platform helping thinkers and storytellers share their interviews online. For additional information, please visit http://www.padverb.com. For media inquiries, please contact Anna Haskell at anna@padverb.com.
