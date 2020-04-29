CHICAGO, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paessler AG, the network monitoring specialist, is being recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2020 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of the most rewarding partner programs from technology companies that provide products and services through the IT channel.
The Channel Company's research team analyzed each vendor's partner program to compile this guide. Each was scored based on several factors, including investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. Based on that assessment, the partner program with Paessler AG stands among the top technology suppliers in the IT channel, providing excellent value and support for solution providers.
"With the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers need partners that can keep pace and support their growing business," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's Partner Program Guide features insight into the strengths and benefits of each company's program to identify those that truly support and drive positive change within the IT channel."
"We are thrilled that Paessler AG's partner program has been chosen as one the best in the channel," said Sebastian Krüger, vice president, Regional Manager Americas, Paessler AG. "Through our program, our partners are empowered to help their customers maximize their IT investments. Our team fully supports them with the resources they need to sell PRTG Network Monitor and position them as network consultants."
Paessler AG's PRTG Network Monitor software helps IT channel professionals, from those who work with small businesses to enterprise level organizations, provide business continuity through monitoring uptime and usage on any device connected to their customer's network.
The 2020 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN® and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.
For more information about Paessler AG's Partner Program, email partners@paessler.com.
About Paessler AG
In 1997 Paessler revolutionized IT monitoring with the introduction of PRTG Network Monitor. Today over 200,000 IT administrators, in more than 170 countries, rely on PRTG to monitor their business-critical systems, devices and network infrastructures. PRTG monitors the entire IT infrastructure 24/7 and helps IT professionals to seamlessly solve problems before they impact users.
Our mission is to empower technical teams to manage their infrastructure, ensuring maximum productivity. We build lasting partnerships and integrative, holistic solutions to achieve this. Thinking beyond IT networks, Paessler is actively developing solutions to support digital transformation strategies and the Internet of Things.
Learn more about Paessler and PRTG at www.paessler.com
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook
Copyright ©2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
Media Contacts
Paessler AG
Hughes Agency for Paessler AG
Gimena Robles
Amanda Long
Marketing & PR Manager
T: +1 864.271.0718
T: +49 911 93775-0
F: +49 911 93775-409
The Channel Company:
Jennifer Hogan
The Channel Company