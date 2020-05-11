CHICAGO, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paessler AG, the IT monitoring specialist, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Amanda Karkula, its senior channel sales manager for the Western United States and Canada, to its esteemed 2020 Women of the Channel list. Recognizing the unique strengths, vision, and achievements of a select group of women, this prestigious, annual list acknowledges channel leaders who are blazing a trail for future generations. These women are from all areas of the IT ecosystem, including technology vendors, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations.
CRN® editorial team selects the honorees to celebrate a list of exceptional women acclaimed for their contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership, and dedication to the IT channel.
Karkula, who has worked in the channel for over 10 years, has been key in creating the foundation and driving the growth of Paessler's channel business in North America. Over the past year, she has been responsible for managing all aspects of Paessler's VAR relationships. In addition, she worked closely with Paessler's distribution manager to leverage distribution programs, strengthening channel relationships and onboarding new Paessler channel managers to develop a focused VAR team by territory. Karkula organized and attended events across North America with the mission to help grow Paessler's market share in the channel.
"CRN's 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success."
"We are extremely proud of Amanda for this well-deserved recognition of her leadership and accomplishments developing Paessler's North American channel business," said Sebastian Krüger, vice president, regional manager for the Americas, Paessler AG. "It is through her hard work and expertise that we continue to expand our North American channel footprint, including the steady increase of alliance partners, the certification of large scale enterprise partners for the rollout of our largest subscription license, PRTG Enterprise Monitor, and successfully growing our Canadian channel market share."
The 2020 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN® Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.
About Paessler AG
In 1997 Paessler revolutionized IT monitoring with the introduction of PRTG Network Monitor. Today over 200,000 IT administrators, in more than 170 countries, rely on PRTG to monitor their business-critical systems, devices and network infrastructures. PRTG monitors the entire IT infrastructure 24/7 and helps IT professionals to seamlessly solve problems before they impact users.
Our mission is to empower technical teams to manage their infrastructure, ensuring maximum productivity. We build lasting partnerships and integrative, holistic solutions to achieve this. Thinking beyond IT networks, Paessler is actively developing solutions to support digital transformation strategies and the Internet of Things.
Learn more about Paessler and PRTG Network Monitor at www.paessler.com
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
