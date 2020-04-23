CHICAGO, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paessler AG, the IT monitoring specialist, announces the launch of PRTG Enterprise Monitor for businesses that need to monitor large IT infrastructures with thousands of devices.
With the new PRTG Enterprise Monitor, Paessler offers a subscription-based licensing model tailored to large IT environments. These are licensed only by the number of sensors that are deployed across as many servers and locations as required, starting at 30,000 sensors.
Every license includes the monitoring of network performance, infrastructure, applications, databases, storage, virtual environments as well as medical infrastructures, shop floors or IoT setups. Failover functionality and unlimited polling engines are also included.
IT teams in large enterprise organisations, which are often responsible for multiple, locally distributed datacenters, offices, subsidiaries and stores, can establish a central overview of their entire infrastructure with one single solution without the need for additional modules or add-ons.
PRTG Enterprise Monitor includes the ITOps Board, powered by Martello Technologies, which enhances the PRTG setup with a service-oriented, central overview also across multiple PRTG servers. It significantly reduces alert noise and adds advanced analytics and overall SLA (Service Level Agreement) monitoring and reporting.
In detail that means:
- Multi server dashboards
The ITOps Board displays data from one or multiple PRTG servers in central, easy to build real-time dashboards, based on services and according to the staff member's role
- Business service monitoring
The ITOps Board gathers alerts and notifications from one or multiple PRTG servers and correlates them by business services, offering a service-oriented, central overview
- Automated alert management
Based on business services the ITOps Board filters and concentrates alerts, reducing and focusing alert noise to what really matters
- SLA modelling and monitoring
ITOps Board defines SLOs (Service Level Objectives) for each defined business service. Based on these SLO settings it calculates and displays SLA performance and availability. It sends warnings before an SLA is breached, giving IT teams time to react and rectify, thereby avoiding serious SLA violation
Beyond the ITOps Board and existing enterprise focused features like sensors for NetApp, Cisco or HPE devices, Paessler has already implemented new Nutanix sensors and added many other features to the PRTG Enterprise Monitor roadmap which fulfil the demands of IT teams for enterprise environments.
Paessler has established itself as a leader in IT monitoring among companies of all sizes, from small-to-medium businesses to large enterprises. These companies are benefitting from the simplicity of Paessler's unified monitoring solution PRTG Network Monitor. With over 200,000 IT administrators in over 170 countries currently using PRTG, the launch of PRTG Enterprise Monitor is a logical next step for Paessler.
Helmut Binder, Paessler AG CEO: "With Paessler PRTG Enterprise Monitor, we are enhancing PRTG with central, service-oriented dashboards and a flexible subscription-based licensing model which is ideal for horizontal scaling. Combining this with all the benefits of classic PRTG, including ease of use, simple licensing, and the broad feature set, PRTG Enterprise Monitor offers a powerful and affordable solution to monitor large IT environments in a lean and easy way. This way we continue to support our existing customer base with their growing network sizes and demands. And we offer a monitoring solution with an unprecedented feature set, usability and licensing for enterprise level IT teams."
About Paessler AG
In 1997 Paessler revolutionized IT monitoring with the introduction of PRTG Network Monitor. Today over 200,000 IT administrators, in more than 170 countries, rely on PRTG to monitor their business-critical systems, devices and network infrastructures. PRTG monitors the entire IT infrastructure 24/7 and helps IT professionals to seamlessly solve problems before they impact users.
Our mission is to empower technical teams to manage their infrastructure, ensuring maximum productivity. We build lasting partnerships and integrative, holistic solutions to achieve this. Thinking beyond IT networks, Paessler is actively developing solutions to support digital transformation strategies and the Internet of Things.
Learn more about Paessler and PRTG at www.paessler.com
