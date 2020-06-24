NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arizona Department of Administration, Human Resources Division has engaged PageUp to provide best-in-class recruitment and onboarding solutions to the State of Arizona and all related state agencies, boards, and commissions. The State must hire for a wide range of roles to meet the needs of its citizens.
The State of Arizona has 108 unique agencies and more than 36,000 employees, making it the second largest employer in Arizona. The State's current Job Board and Applicant Tracking System manages more than 375,000 applicants annually. The sheer number and diverse range of roles pose a unique challenge for the State.
After a competitive procurement process, PageUp has been engaged to provide an automated recruiting and onboarding platform, allowing for better candidate relationship management and applicant sourcing capabilities. The solution will help the State attract and engage higher quality candidates, which is necessary to compete in today's marketplace.
PageUp's leading talent management software will equip the State of Arizona with:
- An automated recruitment and onboarding solution to support high volume recruiting
- Accelerated hiring and reduced cost of hire
- Flexible configurations to meet unique agency needs
- Improved candidate and employee experience
- Results-focused software to increase quality of hires
The contract is a Cooperative Purchasing Agreement, providing all members of the Cooperative with access to PageUp's services which widely expands PageUp's reach within Arizona. Membership in the State Purchasing Cooperative is open to all Arizona political subdivisions, including cities, counties, school districts, and special districts. Membership is also available to non–profit organizations, other state governments, the federal government and tribal nations. For reference, "non–profit organizations" are defined in A.R.S. § 41–2631(4) as any nonprofit corporation as designated by the IRS under section 501(c)(3) through 501(c)(6) of the tax code.
Mark Rice, CEO, PageUp, said, "We are honored to have been chosen as the talent management platform for the State of Arizona. We're looking forward to working with the State to update its onboarding and recruiting software and streamline the process of hiring for such a wide range of roles. Our solutions will help the State drive efficiencies, lower costs, and raise the quality of hires across all agencies."
