DE PERE, Wis., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PAi, a third party administrator and recordkeeper for small business retirement plans, has joined the Financial Data Exchange (FDX) to unite forces with over 100 other industry influencers seeking a standard for financial data sharing.
"We're excited to welcome PAi Retirement Services to FDX and look forward to their contributions," said Don Cardinal, Managing Director of the Financial Data Exchange. "Only by involving and listening to all participants of the financial services ecosystem, we will achieve our vision of unifying the industry around the interoperable, royalty-free FDX API standard."
PAi's fully-bundled 401(k) services include unique CoPilot technology and plan features to create a proactive and educational retirement saving experience for plan sponsors and participants. Their tools and resources make retirement planning more understandable and give participants confidence in planning for their future.
"Leveraging consistent industry standards and adopting the FDX API allows us to offer greater integrations with partners, ultimately providing expanded services and a more streamlined experience for our shared customers," explained Kyle Galloway, Director of Information Technology at PAi. "Security, transparency, and ease-of-use are crucial to our partners and customers. Collaboration like this strengthens financial data sharing strategies across the industry as a whole."
PAi's retirement services can be integrated with payroll and HRIS/HCM systems, participant and advisor wealth management tools, and CRMs. By adding integrated partners working within FDX standards, more savers and advisors will have access to retirement solutions. To learn more about CoPilot and current payroll integrations available, visit www.pai.com/payroll-integration.
About PAi
Since 1983, PAi has helped people successfully save for retirement by changing retirement outcomes with participant-focused, easy-to-manage 401(k) retirement services. CoPilot, powered by PAi, is a do-it-for-you solution for business owners who want to focus on their business, not on managing a retirement plan. See how CoPilot is changing the retirement conversation: www.pai.com.
About FDX
Financial Data Exchange, LLC is a non-profit organization dedicated to unifying the financial industry around a common, interoperable, royalty-free standard for secure and convenient consumer and business access to their financial data. FDX empowers consumers through its commitment to the development, growth and industry-wide adoption of the FDX API, according to the principles of control, access, transparency, traceability and security. Membership is open to financial institutions, fintech companies, consumer advocacy groups, and other industry participants. FDX is an independent subsidiary of FS-ISAC. For more information and to join, visit www.financialdataexchange.org.