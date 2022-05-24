Paidly announces an expansion of its monthly employer-based Student Loan Repayment Assistance features to include Paidly On-Demand. Employers can now offer employees the option to redirect one-time payments toward student loans – with flexible payment scheduling and limitless dollar amounts. With Paidly On-Demand, employers can expand employee options to choose direct payments for referral bonuses, recruitment bonuses, PTO conversion or any reward and recognition compensation towards their student loans.
FAIRPORT, N.Y., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paidly announces an expansion of its monthly employer-based Student Loan Repayment Assistance features to include Paidly On-Demand. Employers can now offer employees the option to redirect one-time payments toward student loans – with on-demand payment scheduling and limitless dollar amounts. Payments are tax-free up to $5,250 annually.
Paidly is an HR benefits solution enabling employers to attract and retain top talent with monthly Student Loan Repayment Assistance. With Paidly On-Demand, employers can expand employee options to choose direct payments for referral bonuses, recruitment bonuses, PTO conversion or any reward and recognition compensation towards their student loans.
"Employers now have the flexibility to offer employees a unique option to redirect lump-sum payments towards student loan repayment," says John Scully, Paidly Co-Founder. "By improving employee wellness, the employer enhances employee recruitment and retention for a win-win."
Over 44 millions Americans average $37,500 in student debt totaling $1.7 trillion. Congress has extended the Cares Act with employer-based tax-free student loan payments through 2025.
About Paidly LLC
Paidly provides Student Loan Repayment Assistance to enhance the financial wellness of employees and improve employer recruitment and retention. Paidly is Student Loan Repayment Assistance made easy.
