SUN PRAIRIE, Wis., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Palmer Johnson Power System is now a proud Authorized Sales and Service Provider in Western Canada for Veth Propulsion products. Palmer Johnson Power Systems will represent Veth Propulsion by Twin Disc in the Canadian providences of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Northwest Territory, Nunavut, and Yukon.
"The addition of Veth is an exciting new development for Palmer Johnson and our Marine Team. We are continually looking for opportunities to provide value and quality solutions to our customers. As a global leader in Azimuthing Drives, Veth certainly meets that goal," says Jeff Magusin, Vice President of Marine at Palmer Johnson Power Systems.
"Veth also offers a wide range of drive options, including diesel, diesel-electric, hybrid, or hydraulic driven thrusters," Magusin continues. "Veth can also make a custom thruster or one to refit an existing application. Our first Veth installation is getting delivered Q1 of 2021, and we look forward to working on our next Veth application."
Veth Propulsion engineers and manufactures azimuth rudder propellers, thrusters, and marine electronics and is a supplier and servicer of diesel engines and generator sets. Since 1951, its quality equipment has been widely respected by shipyards and naval architects worldwide. Veth has a long history of successful installations of its innovative products in commercial vessels, both inland and offshore, and in pleasure craft and military vessels. The company was acquired by Twin Disc, Inc. in 2018 and continues to expand its worldwide sales and service network.
This strategic agreement focuses on expanding the distribution of Veth's innovative propulsion systems through Palmer Johnson Power Systems, a longstanding Twin Disc distributor and valued partner.
