SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced that PrismaTM Access has achieved the designation of "In Process" for the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). This important milestone will help U.S. government agencies rapidly enable consistent, secure connectivity for branch offices and employees with scalable, cloud-delivered networking and security.
Prisma Access delivers the networking and security that organizations need in a purpose-built, cloud-delivered infrastructure with secure access service edge (SASE) that provides consistent policy enforcement and security for remote offices and mobile users.
"Prisma Access will help agencies meet their requirements for remote workers and the branch, including DHS' guidance for Trusted Internet Connections (TIC) 3.0 compliance, with fast and secure access to all applications whether in the cloud, on the internet, or in the data center," said Nick Urick, vice president of Federal Sales for Palo Alto Networks and president of Palo Alto Networks Public Sector LLC. "Current circumstances have required all types of organizations to rapidly scale for remote work options. Prisma Access is helping secure the mobile workforce and supports agencies enabling software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) technologies. Thousands of federal workers continue to rely on the security provided with Palo Alto Networks' suite of products."
As the U.S. government increasingly embraces the cloud, the FedRAMP certification process provides assurance in the security of cloud-based products and services to government agencies through a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring. Achieving the designation of "In Process" is a key milestone for companies seeking FedRAMP certification and indicates that Palo Alto Networks is on track for Prisma Access to achieve FedRAMP "Moderate" agency approval.
The FedRAMP milestones that Palo Alto Networks has achieved complement the existing products that are currently deployed in federal public cloud environments. Government organizations today are implementing Palo Alto Networks VM-Series Virtual Next-Generation Firewalls and Prisma Cloud Compute Edition (formerly Twistlock and PureSec), part of Prisma Cloud, to secure network traffic, protect containers and help enable secure serverless deployments. Palo Alto Networks cloud-delivered services work together to consistently protect users and applications wherever they reside. U.S. agencies can safely leverage automation and elastic scale to swiftly detect, respond to and stop sophisticated cyberattacks as well as protect data across endpoints, networks or hybrid and multi-cloud environments. As a result, agencies can improve their cyber resilience by accelerating incident response and making the most of scarce cybersecurity resources. With this approach, they can better manage the increasing volume, variety and velocity of cyberattacks.
For more information about how Palo Alto Networks and its cloud products, such as Prisma Access, can help secure federal networks, please visit: https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/solutions/industries/government/government-federal.
For more information about how Palo Alto Networks is positioned to assist agencies in addressing CISA TIC 3.0 requirements, please visit: https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/resources/techbriefs/tic-3-0.
