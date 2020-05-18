SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today that members of its management team will be presenting at the following financial community events:
Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference 2020
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
12:45 p.m. PDT
Bank of America 2020 Global Technology Conference
Thursday, June 4, 2020
1:00 p.m. PDT
Piper Sandler P.S. It's Friday: Remote Alphabet Soup | SASE vs. SD-WAN
Friday, June 12, 2020
9:30 a.m. PDT
Morgan Stanley – 'Zero Trust Architectures' Virtual Thematic Conference
Thursday, June 25, 2020
9:30 a.m. PDT
A live audio webcast of each presentation will be accessible from the "Investors" section of the Palo Alto Networks website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com.
ABOUT PALO ALTO NETWORKS
Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.
Palo Alto Networks and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.
Media Contact:
Mara Mort
Senior Director of Corporate Communications, Palo Alto Networks
Mobile: 1-415-850-8645
mmort@paloaltonetworks.com
Investor Relations Contact:
David Niederman
Vice President of Investor Relations, Palo Alto Networks
Office: 1-669-400-7323
dniederman@paloaltonetworks.com