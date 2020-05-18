CARLSBAD, Calif., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palomar Display Products, Inc. announced today that it has been awarded an $89.2M firm-fixed-price, IDIQ contract to produce Biocular Image Control Unit (BICU) gunner displays for M1A2 Abrams tanks. This award by the US Army Contracting Command also includes associated spares, repairs and engineering services.
These high resolution, optically coupled BICU displays have been designed and qualified for the M1A2 Abrams tank and will be delivered to the US Army over a period of five years, through 2025. The contract also allows for an up to two year optional extension for ordering and delivering these displays and services.
"This award is a follow on to the previous $78M five year contract that has been recently fulfilled," stated Palomar Display Products President Paul Bell. "We are proud to retain, for the fourth time, our sole source supplier position in supplying critical hardware to the most advanced fighting vehicle in the world. It's truly an honor to have participated on the Abrams program for such an extended period of time."
Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Palomar Display Products, Inc. is a proven world leader in the development and manufacture and support of high-resolution tactical targeting displays that are installed on tens of thousands of armored vehicles worldwide.
http://www.palomardisplays.com/
Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12822628
Press release distributed by PRLog.