Zerto announced that CRN® has named Pamela Sharma, senior manager, WW partner marketing, to its Women of the Channel list for 2022
BOSTON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Pamela Sharma, senior manager, WW partner marketing, to its Women of the Channel list for 2022. This esteemed list honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel. Those named on this annual list come from all corners of the IT channel — including vendors, distributors, and solution providers whose vision, expertise, and contributions make an impact on the industry every day.
By bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, these extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.
Sharma has been instrumental in progressing and growing the Zerto Alliance Partner (ZAP) Program by expanding investment in the company's MSP community and increasing partner content and support. She played a major role in the company's recent announcement that 50 Zerto partners around the world graduated to Platinum, Gold, or Silver status in the ZAP Program. Additionally, Sharma increased the focus on Zerto's strategic technology alliances in the past year, spearheading demand gen initiatives, strategic marketing functions, enablement sessions, and more. All of these efforts were key factors in Zerto's success leading to its acquisition by HPE in 2021.
"It's an honor to make CRN's Women of the Channel list for the second year in a row," Sharma said. "I'm backed by an incredible team that makes Zerto's channel program the best it can be. Together, we will continue to leverage our resources to grow our influence, provide the broader value proposition of Zerto, and target larger, strategic accounts."
"We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year's Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel."
CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at http://www.CRN.com/WOTC.
About Zerto
Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, empowers customers to run an always-on business by simplifying the protection, recovery, and mobility of on-premises and cloud applications. Zerto's cloud data management and protection platform eliminates the risks and complexity of modernization and cloud adoption across private, public, and hybrid deployments. The simple, software-only platform uses continuous data protection at scale to converge disaster recovery, backup, and data mobility. Zerto is trusted by over 9,500 customers globally and is powering offerings for Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and more than 350 managed service providers.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
