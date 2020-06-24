NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce the Panasonic Lumix DC-G100 mirrorless digital camera that is sure to appeal to the multimedia vlogging and content-creation community. Featuring a Micro Four Thirds 20.3MP MOS sensor and Venus Engine, the G100 is a competent stills and video camera with impressive speed, sensitivity, and video capabilities. UHD 4K recording is supported up to 30p, along with Full HD at 60p, and the camera has pre-installed V-Log L to assist users wishing to color-grade their footage and achieve up to a 12-stop dynamic range. Sensor-shift 5-axis Hybrid I.S. complements the imaging, too, by helping to reduce the appearance of camera shake and stabilizing footage shot while walking or moving. The sensor and image processor also enable fast DFD autofocus, 4K PHOTO modes, and in-camera Focus Stacking modes.
Panasonic Lumix DC-G100 Mirrorless Camera
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1570193-REG/panasonic_dc_g100kk_lumix_dc_g100_mirrorless_micro.html
Highlights
- 20.3MP Digital Live MOS Sensor
- UHD 4K30p Video, Pre-Installed V-Log L
- 5-Axis Hybrid Image Stabilization
- OZO Audio with Subject Tracking
- 3.0" 1.84m-Dot Free-Angle Touchscreen
- 3.68m-Dot 0.73x-Mag. OLED Viewfinder
- Vlogging UI and Video Selfie Mode
- Advanced DFD AF System; 4K PHOTO
- Bluetooth LE and Wi-Fi Connectivity
- Lumix G Vario 12-32mm f/3.5-5.6 Lens
Specific to vlogging, a purpose-built user interface places all of the necessary information in an easy-to-see arrangement for intuitive recording. There is also a dedicated Video Selfie Mode that automates select camera settings to help highlight the main subject in terms of depth of field and even audio quality. Enhanced audio is a unique feature for the G1000 due to the use of three built-in microphones and the OZO Audio system, by Nokia, which can intelligently track subjects for realistic audio recording, depending on the subject's location to the camera. Manual control over audio is possible, too, and there is also a 3.5mm port for working with an external mic.
In terms of physical design, the G100 features a sleek build with a useful 3.0" 1.84m-dot touchscreen LCD that has a free-angle design to ease working from high, low, or front-facing angles. For eye-level shooting, there is also a 3.68m-dot electronic viewfinder. Also, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enable wireless connectivity for sharing footage or remotely controlling the camera from a smartphone.
In addition to the Lumix DC-G100 camera, which is bundled with the Lumix G Vario 12-32mm f/3.5-5.6 lens, Panasonic has also announced the DMW-SHGR1 Tripod Grip, which serves as a compact hand grip, with camera control capabilities, and as a tabletop tripod. Additionally, the ideal vlogging starter kit is also available, which bundles the G100 camera, 12-32mm lens, and tripod grip together.
Panasonic LUMIX G100: The Mirrorless Camera Made for Vloggers | First Look
Learn More on Panasonic DC-G100 Mirrorless Camera for Vlogging at B&H Explore
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/video/news/panasonic-delivers-the-g100-an-mft-mirrorless-for-vlogging
About B&H Photo Video
As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 45 years.
Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.
Contact Information
Henry Posner
B&H Photo Video
212-615-8820
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/