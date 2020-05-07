BEDFORD, Mass., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panda Security, a world leader in advanced cybersecurity solutions and services, today announced the release of their Threat Insights Report built to help guide readers in protecting against continually evolving cyber threats. The Panda Security Threat Insights Report 2020 highlights data compiled by PandaLabs – the anti-malware laboratory and security operations center (SOC) of Panda Security, which has illuminated several emerging trends in the cybersecurity space.
The Panda Security Threat Insights Report analyzed 14.9 million malware events in 2019, stopping 7.9 million Potentially Unwanted Programs (PUPs), as well as 76,000 alerts for exploits that intended to leverage vulnerabilities in applications, networks, or hardware in order to compile the main cybersecurity threats and trends. The report found that the main cyber trends include:
- Ransomware, the notorious malware variant, is still persistent. A single click is enough to paralyze an entire network, doing away with security controls and backups to make as big an impact as possible in the shortest amount time. Any organization can fall victim to ransomware, as we saw just a few months ago in the wave of attacks that hit public and private institutions around the world.
- Fileless attacks are a growing concern. They are more difficult to detect, making it easier for cybercriminals to attack stealthily. Cybercriminals are changing how they attack, and their strategies no longer necessarily need a specific file to break into a network.
- Proactive threat hunting. This is now an essential solution for recognizing abnormal and malicious behaviors that exploit trusted applications.
- Cybersecurity solutions can no longer be based on one single technology. They require an approach based on layered technology, combined with a zero-trust posture to stop possible security breaches. These layered technologies provide an unparalleled level of control, visibility, and flexibility. This is what is needed in the dynamic war against unknown attackers.
The report also found that cyber criminals are ultimately after three things:
- Financial Gain: using ransomware to extort money
- Data: which can be sold to the dark web
- Control of Infrastructure: networks or other important systems, so that access can be sold to power brokers such as nation states, political groups, paramilitary factions and more
"With cyber threats increasingly evolving and proliferating, security professionals of all types, from CISOs to MSPs need to look beyond the reactive approaches to cybersecurity and embrace a more forward-thinking strategy," said Rui Lopes, Director of Sales and Engineering Support Panda Security. "Panda is committed to finding and remediating endpoint attacks before they have a chance to cause damage. As we gather relevant data, we find major value in sharing with the industry in order for organizations to actively combat the wide variety of threats occurring today."
To discover the leading cybercriminal techniques, download the full report here: Panda Security Threat Insights Report 2020.
About Panda Security
Panda Security is one of the world's leading providers of advanced cybersecurity solutions and services. Our Smart technology, based on big data and AI, monitors every running application on your systems and classifies absolutely everything. Unlike traditional antivirus solutions, which only take action if a process is malicious, our technology detects attacks before they even happen. https://www.pandasecurity.com/usa/
Press Contact:
Caroline Dobyns
Lumina Communications
410-353-5340
caroline@luminapr.com