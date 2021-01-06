2021 predictions from Mendix: spurred on by health crisis, innovative tech comes of age - As pandemic's impact continues well into 2021, IT leaders will continue to rely on rapid, agile low-code software development platforms to roll out business-critical solutions and expand digital channels. - Platforms that integrate augmented reality, holistic multi-experiences, and easy enterprise data access will enable organizations to navigate continued economic uncertainty. - Low-code will accelerate connectivity between edge computing and IoT devices, and energize the drive for workforce automation, delivering gains broadly across sectors.