NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New research from ALM Intelligence finds the coronavirus pandemic has triggered unprecedented levels of demand for workforce management services across all segments of the professional services market. In its first-ever Pacesetters report on workforce management, ALM Intelligence examines the strategies and service offerings of 19 providers identified as Market Leaders by the ALM Pacesetter Advisory Council. The report, ALM Intelligence Pacesetter Research: Workforce Management Services 2021-2022, assesses these firms for their ability to deliver client impact in today's challenging business environment.
"The pandemic has accelerated trends that providers of workforce management services have been talking about for many years," says Liz DeVito, Associate Director and ALM Intelligence Pacesetter Research Analyst. "The context has shifted somewhat by placing new priorities on growing revenue in a locked down economy and sustaining productivity in a remote work environment, however, providers also are focusing clients on the long-term need to build a stronger foundation for innovation and resilience in the face of continued uncertainty."
Research Highlights:
- The market for workforce management (WFM) services is diverse with a spectrum of providers across the professional services landscape catering to a broad array of client needs
- New providers are entering the market with services and solutions for managing pandemic-related workforce challenges, e.g., contact tracing tools and employee well-being programs
- Providers designated as ALM Intelligence Pacesetters treat workforce management as a transformation lever and place a larger emphasis on building digitally-enabled workforce programs through the lens of the employee experience
- Law firms are inching their way up the transformation value chain as they combine data analytics with technology to automate many employment matters, saving clients both time and money
ALM Intelligence evaluates providers' abilities to bring the full advantage of their extended organization, innovation capability, service delivery model, and brand eminence to create impact and value for clients. Pacesetter Research evaluated the workforce management capabilities of 19 professional services providers for this research, including Accenture, AIRINC, Aon, Bain & Company, Baker McKenzie, Buck, EY, IBM, Jackson Lewis, Korn Ferry, Littler Mendelson, Mercer, North Highland, Ogletree Deakins, ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions, PwC, Trianz, Willis Towers Watson and Workforce Insight. Within this cohort, four ALM Pacesetters in Workforce Services Management were identified: EY, Korn Ferry, ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions and PwC.
ALM Intelligence Pacesetter Research provides independent, objective research to providers and buyers of professional services, coupled with practical insights that inform the decision-making process for strategic planning and procurement professionals.
