NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic dealt a harsh and brutal blow to companies trying to stay open and relevant in 2020. New York City-based entrepreneur Luisa Mendoza felt the effects first-hand that led to a halt of her business, GTSE - Global Tourism Sports & Entertainment.
Putting herself in other owners' shoes, she and fellow entrepreneur Tim Carter pivoted and created a new company to give businesses a significant presence in the ever-important digital landscape.
Today's reality is that businesses need to invest in digital marketing to thrive, survive, and grow. For example, look at the power of digital search engine Google. According to Internet Live Stats, Google receives over 77,000 searches per second. With a digital marketing plan in place, businesses should strive to make the search result list when consumers are searching for specialty services.
Knowing the powerful impact of this type of marketing, Mendoza and Carter created UKONIK, a New York City-based brand-new and privately-held company entering the digital marketing and advertising industry by supporting businesses' adaptation to digital reality. With Mendoza as its CEO, Carter as its COO and a team of leading industry experts, some of the key services offered by UKONIK include, marketing, public relations, personal brand development, web design, growth strategies and executive leadership transformation solutions to clients.
"I am thrilled to launch UKONIK because we are going to help our clients turn their dreams of success into reality," Mendoza said. "As a single mom who takes care of her daughter and parents, I had to pivot immediately into a business I was passionate about and knew would help as many companies thrive in the midst of a global pandemic and beyond. UKONIK was built with the intention to create an all-encompassing solution that would help brands become iconic while helping its leaders leave a legacy."
The post-pandemic economy is witnessing a transition towards digitalization. New social trends show a global increase in screen time and device dependency highlighting the importance of a strong digital marketing strategy for businesses to succeed and stay relevant. Statistics point to that direction. As per eMarketer, the average US adult spends 3 hours and 43 minutes on their mobile devices per day, and according to McKinsey and Company, there are 1.5 billion social media users across the globe.
"We are thrilled to be launching UKONIK at a time when digital marketing has become essential," Carter said. "Whether it is in business or in their personal life, UKONIK is a means to helping others become successful."
