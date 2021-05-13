SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pandio, a leading technology company providing AI orchestration for data driven decision making, has been named to the 2021 Cool Companies list created by Connect, a San Diego non-profit that promotes entrepreneurs, innovation, and economic development.
Each year, the Cool Companies List recognizes 32 of the fastest growing and most exciting startups from the Tech and LifeSci scene in Southern California. Being part of the list means Pandio will be introduced to venture capital investors from around the country. The program regularly attracts the interest of more than 200 VCs.
Criteria for being selected
Cool Companies targets outstanding startups in the San Diego area ready to raise Series A financing with reputable venture capital. Companies are selected neutrally based on a mix of business fundamentals, story, and attractiveness to venture capital firms.
"There is no grading system," according to Connect.org. "Do you need to have key metrics? Of course, but every company is different. We do our best to try and select companies across multiple verticals, that we believe will be of interest to VCs."
Pandio is one of the nation's fastest growing cloud native AI infrastructure companies, offering a managed SaaS platform. Pandio has been specifically architected to automate AI workload, enabling enterprise clients to optimize their data, models, and tools at scale.
Connect has presented the Cool Companies List annually since 2015. In the past five years, startups named as Cool Companies have collectively raised more than $650 million in Series A funding.
"Being part of the list is both an honor and a tremendous opportunity for us at Pandio," said Gideon Rubin, CEO and Founder. "Pandio is growing rapidly, and this recognition gives us the opportunity to reach more customers, investors, and enterprise organizations interested in optimizing their data."
With its Apache Pulsar as a service offering, Pandio provides distributed messaging and streaming systems designed for big data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. It's an open sourced pub-sub messaging solution developed by Yahoo that is available through the Apache Software Foundation.
More about Connect and Pandio
Connect elevates entrepreneurs by providing educational programming, mentorship, introductions, and access to capital. The goal is to help innovative companies thrive so they can make a meaningful impact in the development of the Southern California technology and life sciences sectors and build a world-class innovation economy. See the complete list of 2021 Cool Companies.
Sponsors of the Cool Companies List include Cox Business, Qualcomm Ventures, Mintz, Perkins Coie, Moss Adams, Procopio, MarshMcLennan, BDD, and JLL. Connect is funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development.
Pandio is focused on delivering the premier enterprise solution for AI Orchestration. As the leading distributed messaging solution built on Apache Pulsar, the company offers a new way of thinking about and moving data throughout the enterprise, breaking down silos, moving to the cloud, breaking down complex systems, building a data lake, migrating warehouses, enabling machine learning, and much more.
