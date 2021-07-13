SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pandio, a leading technology company that provides AI Orchestration for data driven decision making, has announced a free trial of its managed Apache Pulsar platform for enterprise businesses.
Pandio's Apache Pulsar as a Service offering helps large-scale enterprises adopt Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and solve data problems to help drive growth and new product development. Any engineer, data scientist, or enthusiast can start experimenting with the platform and access apache pulsar enterprise support in less than one minute by signing up for a free trial.
Pandio also offers Presto as a service (for data abstraction), and an open-source adaptive machine learning library, PandioML (for ML pipeline creation and deployment).
Originally developed at Yahoo! and committed to open source in 2016, Apache Pulsar is a distributed messaging and streaming platform based in the cloud, offering a multi-tenant, high-performance solution for server-to-server messaging. Apache Pulsar is a top-level Apache Software Foundation project.
"As many companies begin to adopt machine learning and artificially intelligent data solutions to grow their business, many of the streaming messaging solutions on the market today are more community-focused for the small scale project," said Gideon Rubin, CEO of Pandio. "Pandio was built for enterprise applications by focusing on best-in-class pod placement capability, superior deployment, more stable performance, significantly more observability, and faster service recovery."
Pandio provides a managed Apache Pulsar as a service solution that comes with all the benefits of open source without the baggage of supporting everything for everyone. Pandio allows for a secure and durable way to add enterprise capabilities for data movement, monitoring, metrics, and Kubernetes.
"Many of the existing functions for open source Apache Pulsar are not enterprise grade, and many features are still in "developer access" status," said Matt Rall, Pandio's Head of Business Development. "Pandio addresses this challenge for large businesses by focusing on enterprise features such as security, stability, monitoring, metrics, administration, Kubernetes, and durability."
Pandio's managed Apache Pulsar platform is backed up by an experienced roster of technology experts and developers. The Pandio team possesses deep experience working with large scale enterprise data, and is solely focused on enterprise level managed Apache Pulsar. Pandio's highly skilled senior engineers work extensively on distributed systems and digital transformation.
"Pandio service accounts offer authentication without complication, and easily integrate into existing authentication systems," said Joshua Odmark, Pandio Chief Technology Officer. "While competitors use SSL certificates and OAUTH, which create a breaking point and needless complication, Pandio has token-based authentication like most other APIs. It gives operators the ability to immediately revoke access, add cross cluster access, and simplify multiple API calls into one for common use cases such as adding or removing users."
Pandio is privately funded and focused on delivering the premier enterprise solution for AI Orchestration. The company continues to deliver profitable growth by focusing on delivering solutions that enable customers to accelerate their AI journey.
Learn more about Pandio's managed Pulsar service.
