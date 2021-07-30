SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pandio, a leading technology company that provides AI Orchestration for data driven decision making, has announced the release of its managed Presto platform (also known as "Trino") for enterprise businesses.
Pandio's Presto as a Service offering helps large-scale enterprises significantly improve data access challenges and solve data problems to help drive growth and new product development. Any engineer, data scientist, or enthusiast can start experimenting with the platform in less than five minutes by setting up a Pandio free trial. Pandio also offers Pulsar as a service (for data movement), and an open-source adaptive machine learning project called PandioML (for ML pipeline creation and deployment).
Originally developed at Facebook and committed to open source in 2013, Presto is an interactive data query engine based in the cloud, offering a multi-tenant, high-performance solution for server-to-server messaging. Presto is in use by major enterprises today including Facebook, Twitter, Uber, Siemens, and Adidas.
"As many companies adopt machine learning and artificially intelligent data solutions to grow their business, accessing data quickly is an architectural challenge," said Joshua Odmark, CTO of Pandio. "Pandio was built for enterprise applications by leveraging query-in-place technology that allows our query engine to retrieve data from disparate data sources on demand and at petabyte scale."
Pandio provides a managed Presto as a service solution that comes with all the benefits of open source without the administrative complexity. Pandio allows for a secure and durable way to add enterprise capabilities for data querying and analysis without making costly infrastructure investments. Pandio's managed service can be deployed inside its own cloud, the customer's cloud, or on-premise.
Matt Rall, Pandio's VP of Strategy & Business Development added that, "the beauty of Pandio's managed Presto service is that solves the complexity of orchestrating data over a distributed network - without a costly ETL or data warehousing project required."
Pandio's managed Presto platform is backed up by an experienced roster of technology experts and developers. The Pandio team possesses deep experience working with large scale enterprise data, where security and reliability are non-negotiable. Pandio's highly skilled senior engineers work extensively on distributed systems and digital transformation.
Pandio is privately funded and focused on delivering the premier enterprise solution for AI Orchestration. Our AI-driven architecture automatically orchestrates client data, models, and ML tools. The result is reduced complexity, performance at scale, and faster deployment of AI in the enterprise.
