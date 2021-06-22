SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pandio, a leading technology company that provides AI Orchestration for data-driven decision making, has announced their new adaptive machine learning Python library is available for download, as well as their new CLI tool that is used to automate pipelines and datasets.
From start to finish, PandioML allows users to build machine learning models in as little as 30 minutes by providing everything needed to access data, build a pipeline, train the model, and deploy to a production-like infrastructure - all without leaving your code editor of choice.
Additionally, the PandioCLI interfaces with the Pandio platform allowing pipelines and models to be deployed to production with a single command.
"From the beginning, our goal was to simplify the training and development of machine learning models - helping enterprises drive more productivity out of their data science teams," said Pandio's CTO Josh Odmark. "At the same time, PandioML democratizes ML so that software engineers can quickly learn and develop robust and powerful models."
The PandioML product is open source and can be downloaded at no charge. Customers that wish to deploy models into production have the option to use Pandio's managed Pulsar platform.
Pandio provides a managed SaaS platform for the movement and abstraction of data. Their technology offerings are based on open source technologies of Apache Pulsar and Trino. Pandio helps enterprises dramatically reduce costs to query and move data around the enterprise while providing the scalability and durability needed to implement machine learning initiatives.
