SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pandio was named as one of the newest AI Infrastructure partners alongside 61 leading data science companies and organizations focused in artificial intelligence and machine learning.
Pandio, a leading technology company providing AI orchestration for data driven decision making, is honored to be named as a new member of the AI Infrastructure Alliance. Their organization is dedicated to connecting top AI companies to progress the evolution of Canonical Stack (CS) Machine Learning.
AI Infrastructure Alliance provides membership for a highly select group of companies and organizations focused at solving the challenges of deploying AI and machine learning within organizations using open source technology. As a new member, Pandio has the opportunity to contribute their open source SaaS software to further develop best practices using artificial intelligence and machine learning.
Criteria for being selected
AI Infrastructure Alliance selects outstanding companies and organizations across the world which have a strong focus in the data science field. These companies have connections to different communities which include Universities, research and development centers, data scientists, non-artificial intelligent software organizations, and more. There are three types of memberships which include the following:
- Core Members
- Solution Integrators
- Partner Members
As mentioned at ai-infrastructure.org, their focus is to "Foster openness for algorithms, tooling, libraries, frameworks, models and datasets in AI/ML"
Pandio has three main product offerings: Apache Pulsar, Presto, and PandioML. Apache Pulsar can vastly improve your enterprise software performance when your user traffic levels are high and by implementing tiered storage resources you can easily (and quickly) adopt cost-saving measures by 80% across your DevOps and support operations. You can easily communicate between a variety of back-end systems without having to architect new solutions such as back-end communication using rest API, databases, and more. Presto is a high-end, distributed SQL system for big data technology operating with state-of-the-art data querying infrastructure that works with various data sources. Clients are able to learn more about their innovative software and how their work can improve other businesses with powerful AI orchestration at Pandio.com.
The AI Infrastructure Alliance has been gathering members and building technical content since 2019. In the past two years, they have gathered 62 new members and have focused on making the canonical stack in AI/ML a reality.
"Partnering with AI Infrastructure Alliance has brought tremendous opportunities and new developments for Pandio," said Gideon Rubin, CEO and Founder, "We are a rapidly growing SaaS startup ready to collaborate with clients, venture capitalists, and enterprises open to using our open source software."
Pandio's primary product is based in Apache pulsar, an open sourced pub-sub messaging solution developed by Yahoo made available through the Apache Pulsar Foundation. In addition, Pandio offers managed open source Trino (formerly Presto) and has open sourced their PandioML python machine learning library.
More about AI Infrastructure Alliance and Pandio
AI Infrastructure Alliance organizes top companies backed by venture capitalists to collaborate on the data science ecosystem. See the complete list of AI Infrastructure Alliance partners.
Other partners of AI Infrastructure Alliance include New Relic, Arthur, Spell, ModelOp, OctoML, Auger.AI, Sama, AI Labs, Toloka, Activeloop and much more.
Pandio is the leader in AI orchestration. Pandio's AI-driven architecture automatically orchestrates data, models and ML tools. Today, large enterprises and startups struggle because connecting systems and scaling AI requires too much time, talent, cost and risk to build and maintain. Pandio is built for and driven by AI to solve the complexity of orchestrating models, data and tools over a distributed network. Customers benefit from the Pandio neural network advantage, reducing manual tasks and MLOps. And, Pandio customers get AI to market an order of magnitude faster with AI orchestration built for performance at scale. Orchestrate AI with Pandio.com.
