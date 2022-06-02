Pandio's managed open source Trino is a high-end, distributed SQL system for big data technology with state-of-the-art querying infrastructure.
SAN DIEGO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pandio, the leader in AI orchestration, announced today that it's Trino product is available in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace; a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.
Pandio's managed open source Trino (the next generation of Presto SQL) is a high-end, distributed SQL system for big data technology, operating with state-of-the-art querying infrastructure that works with various data sources.
Organizations rely on Trino for fast access to data anywhere across the ecosystem. Pandio's Trino is operated by a neural network, providing unparalleled efficiencies and cost savings.
With Pandio's Trino, organizations can use a single query to access their data from anywhere at any time, without moving it. Pandio's Trino also enables organizations to work through multiple data sources, meaning they're no longer limited to just one or two.
Pandio's Trino is NoSQL compliant and provides seamless autoscaling to handle data sources of any type or size. Pandio's Trino is built on open-source software, meaning it's easy to manage, change, and adapt for any professional and personal query use.
"We built Pandio because connecting systems and scaling AI requires too much time, talent, cost, and risk to build and maintain," said Joshua Odmark, CTO of Pandio, "Pandio's managed Trino enables organizations of all sizes to launch new AI projects faster than ever. Launching in the AWS Marketplace makes that even easier."
AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog where customers can find, buy, deploy and manage third-party software, data and services. It includes thousands of software listings and simplifies software licensing and procurement with flexible pricing options and numerous deployment methods.
Pandio's managed open-source Trino is available today on AWS Marketplace. By purchasing through AWS Marketplace, customers can pay for Pandio usage through their regular AWS bill.
To get started, visit Trino Managed by Pandio in AWS Marketplace. To learn more about Pandio's managed Trino, visit: https://pandio.com/managed-trino-as-a-service
About Pandio
Pandio is the leader in AI orchestration. Pandio's AI driven architecture automatically orchestrates data, models and ML tools to solve the complexity of connecting systems and scaling AI. Pandio customers get AI to market an order of magnitude faster with AI orchestration built for performance at scale. Orchestrate AI with Pandio.com.
