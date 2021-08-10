NEW YORK and DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PandoLogic, the hire intelligence company and world's leading provider of programmatic recruitment advertising, today shared details of a new strategic partnership with Hope Leigh Marketing Group, a talent attraction agency.
PandoLogic's award-winning pandoIQ platform intelligently automates job advertising spend through artificial intelligence. Using proprietary algorithms, pandoIQ ensures job listings reach qualified candidates by extracting 50+ job requirements and attributes from the job listing. This job data model is combined with performance data from more than 200 billion historical job performance data points, as well as supply & demand and demographic data which is utilized by it's machine learning model to predict the optimal campaign. PandoLogic's cognitive engines automate decision-making during every stage of the process, helping to simplify even the most complex hiring needs and support faster, smarter and more efficient sourcing.
"By partnering with PandoLogic, we are able to offer our clients the best in AI for programmatic job advertising while also providing the best possible outcomes in pay for performance recruitment marketing," said Amanda Thompson Buffington, Managing Partner and co-founder of Hope Leigh Marketing Group. "With PandoLogic's customer success team continually optimizing campaigns, expanding job titles and locations, and providing unparalleled customer service, our clients are able to lower their Cost Per Applications and Cost Per Hire, which helps build pipelines and ultimately gets people to work."
Terry Baker, President and CEO of PandoLogic, added, "Together, PandoLogic and Hope Leigh Marketing Group are out to eliminate the 40 percent of job advertising spend we know is wasted each year. That's because both of our teams know that talent acquisition success hinges on quality data, and the more we understand about the candidates we're looking for, the more we know the data trends impacting the process, the more we're able to improve and ultimately optimize efforts and produce quality results. It's exciting to be working together."
About PandoLogic
PandoLogic is the leading programmatic job advertising and vendor management platform in North America. Referred to as the "best-kept secret in HR," its programmatic job advertising platform, pandoIQ, automates and optimizes job ad placements to help companies meet hiring needs while maximizing recruitment ad spend. Evaluating 100T job data points and making 7,000 micro-decisions per minute, pandoIQ eliminates inefficiencies and waste by reaching the right candidates on the right sites at the right time for the right price via a single performance-based platform.
One vendor, one source of truth, better results. Learn more at pandologic.com.
About Hope Leigh Marketing Group
Hope Leigh Marketing Group is a Dallas-based, women-owned agency specializing in talent attraction, recruitment marketing, and employer brand. With over 30+ years of combined industry experience across Fortune 100 HR, Talent Acquisition, and Recruitment Marketing departments, this talent attraction agency has created creative, strategic pipelines that deliver thousands of candidates every single day. To contact Hope Leigh Marketing Group,
info@hopeleighmarketing.com. You can also follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, And LinkedIn.
