NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PandoLogic, the hire intelligence company and world's leading provider of programmatic job advertising, announced today that its senior vice president of Sales, Jason Putnam, was a Globee® Award winner in the 13th Annual 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards.
The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world. Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2021 award winners.
Putnam was recognized in the following category Executive, Management and Professionals- Executive Achievement of the Year. In his current role, he is responsible for accelerating PandoLogic's growth trajectory. During his brief tenure with Pandologic, he has already increased the company's new business pipeline for PandoIQ in the enterprise market by 6X.
"We are proud to be recognized as an industry leader whose SVP of Sales has been named winner by the Globee Awards," said Terry Baker, CEO of PandoLogic. "Jason's work ethic is unparalleled. His leadership, vision and ability to build a first-class sales team have propelled PandoLogic's market position in the Talent Acquisition industry. We believe this recognition from the Globee Awards is an important validation of our market leadership."
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
About PandoLogic
PandoLogic is the leading programmatic job advertising and vendor management platform in North America. Referred to as the "best-kept secret in HR," its programmatic job advertising platform, pandoIQ, automates and optimizes job ad placements to help companies meet hiring needs while maximizing recruitment ad spend. Evaluating 100T job data points and making 7,000 micro-decisions per minute, pandoIQ eliminates inefficiencies and waste by reaching the right candidates on the right sites at the right time for the right price via a single performance-based platform.
Hire Intelligence means one vendor, one source of truth, lower costs and better results. Learn more at https://www.pandologic.com/.
